$44 Million Jets WR Sends Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard has broken his silence on the viral trade rumors.

Lazard took to X previously Twitter and posted a GIF from the movie “Good Burger” of the character Ed, played by Kel Mitchell, rubbing his eyes in disbelief.

About an hour later, Lazard went back to social media to provide another clue. He posted a GIF from “The Wolf of Wall Street” featuring the character Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The GIF that Lazard posted is from the “Not Leaving” scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which could be viewed as shutting down the trade rumors that went viral.

NFL Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on Wednesday, May 7, that, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, [New York] Jets receiver Allen Lazard is ‘in play’ to be traded to the Steelers.”

Social Media Reacts to the Lazard Cryptic Posts

“Lazard suggesting he’s not leaving NYJ…,” a fan posted on social media.

“Killed those rumors. Thank you. Next,” another fan said.

“Lazard is bought in. Honestly love it, keep him,” a Jets fan account posted.

Several team insiders were left scratching their heads.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini responded to Lazard’s social media activity with a thinking emoji.

“Interesting timing…,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said in response to Lazard’s post.

Lazard originally was scheduled to have two years remaining on the $44 million deal he inked with the Jets. However, this offseason, Lazard and the team re-worked his deal. The veteran wideout accepted an $8.5 million pay cut and now will get a chance to hit free agency in 2026 as opposed to 2027.

 

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

