Aaron Glenn Fires Off Message to Cade Klubnik After Bills Loss

New York Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik made his regular-season debut during the Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked for his thoughts on Klubnik and how he performed after being thrown in there.

“Man, this was as tough as it gets for any young quarterback to go against this front that does a really good job of rushing the passer. Just from the naked eye, I thought he did a pretty good job. I’ll tell you what, that first drive, I thought what he did was pretty impressive. Some of the throws that he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet was impressive,” Glenn responded.

“It was such a tough situation. I really want to go back and look at it, but I thought he did a hell of a job for the most part,” Glenn added.

Klubnik Steps in for Injured Geno Smith

Klubnik was forced to enter the game when starting quarterback Geno Smith got hurt. At the end of the first half, Smith got walloped by a pair of Bills defenders. One hit him low, and another hit him high simultaneously, creating a ton of force as Smith slammed down into the MetLife turf.

That was the final drive of the first half, so it was unclear if Smith would start the second half with the Jets getting the ball. The former Clemson product started in Smith’s place for the opening drive of the second half.

Klubnik carried the Jets on a 10-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a 22-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 10-9.

Smith was evaluated for a concussion at the half. However, he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and took over for Klubnik on the second drive of the third quarter. He ended up getting hurt a second time; this time around he injured his ankle. Smith would not return to the game.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said after the game that Smith is dealing with an ankle issue but wasn’t aware of the severity or whether he suffered a low or high ankle sprain.

Getting Into the Numbers for Klubnik

Klubnik finished the game going 11-for-20 for 137 passing yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he did throw an interception.

After throwing that interception, Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun was in the middle of returning the ball when he got struck by Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert, which forced a fumble. Jets starting center Josh Myers jumped on top of it, giving the ball back to the green and white.

Klubnik also added three carries for 26 rushing yards on the ground.

On Sunday, November 15, ESPN’s Rich Cimini said one of the most pressing questions of the second half of the Jets season is when Klubnik would get on the field. He explained that Glenn’s job security would likely keep the youngster on the bench for the foreseeable future.

“Best bet? Glenn rides with Smith a lot longer than the fanbase wants,” Cimini wrote.

However, the one exception would be if Smith got hurt; Klubnik would have to go on the field as the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. Of course, that is exactly what happened.