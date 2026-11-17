The early optimism surrounding the New York Jets’ 2026 campaign has largely dissipated into thin air as of late, as the team has found itself in a shockingly familiar spot heading into the second half of the season. With a 2-8 record, the Jets are a mess, and it is looking increasingly likely that big changes will be made in the near future.

The biggest of the bunch, of course, could involve head coach Aaron Glenn, who continues to struggle to prove that he is the right guy to lead this team. Glenn has been on the hot seat since before the season even started, and with New York looking unlikely to turn things any time soon, an anonymous NFL general manager recently predicted that he will get fired before the campaign wraps up.

Aaron Glenn Predicted to Get Fired by Anonymous GM

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After putting himself on the map as Dan Campbell’s defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, Glenn earned the Jets’ head coaching gig ahead of the 2025 campaign. Folks knew that it would take time for Glenn to get this group on track, but his expertise on the defensive side of the ball was expected to help New York get off the ground when it comes to its latest rebuild.

Instead, Glenn has struggled in just about every possible way since arriving in town. Not only has the offense been a major issue for the Jets, but its defense can’t seem to figure things out either. It certainly hasn’t helped that supposed cornerstones like cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have been traded since Glenn arrived, but he hasn’t done much of anything to elevate this team.

While New York wasn’t expected to be a playoff contender this year, the hope was that it could remain competitive at the very least and keep fans interested. Here we are in Week 11, though, with the Jets finding themselves mired in a five-game losing streak. At this point, it seems inevitable that Glenn will be fired, with one anonymous general manager predicting such a move will happen before the end of the season.

“I think that’s the first one,” the GM said when asked about the possibility of Glenn getting fired by New York, according to Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “I think Woody will do it. When they hired (offensive coordinator and former NFL head coach) Frank Reich, I thought he’d be the guy who finishes the season.”

What Should the Jets Do About Aaron Glenn?

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

There’s rarely ever a good time to fire a head coach in the middle of a season, but with the Jets only competing for positioning in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, they could conceivably move on from Glenn at any point from here on out. With offensive coordinator Frank Reich viewed as a top-tier candidate to fill in as the interim head coach, it may be worth seeing if he can get through to this locker room, with Glenn likely getting fired one way or another in the future.

If Reich were to find success where Glenn couldn’t, maybe he could stick around as the new head coach. If he struggled like Glenn, though, the whole coaching staff could be overhauled, with former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly being a favorite of Jets owner Woody Johnson. The Jets are just delaying the inevitable when it comes to firing Glenn, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this GM’s prediction come to fruition in the near future.