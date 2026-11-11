Aaron Glenn Makes Promise to Jets Defender Will McDonald

The New York Jets did not trade pass rusher Will McDonald ahead of the Tuesday, November 10 NFL trade deadline.

McDonald requested a trade from the team because he was frustrated with his lack of playing time. Head coach Aaron Glenn promised during his Wednesday, November 11 media availability that it is set to change.

“I think we can all look forward to seeing his play time improve because of what he has done. He has earned the right to be able to do that,” Glenn stated.

NFL Insider Albert Breer reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars presented a “significant” offer to the Jets for McDonald, but they declined it.

Glenn said that report was “speculation.”

“I think I was very to the point when I said, ‘Listen, we’re not trading Will.’ Will is a huge part of what we’re doing, and I totally understand that it’s my job to make sure that I continue to put him into positions to help this team be successful. Obviously, there are some things that he needs to improve on. I think he has done an outstanding job of doing that,” Glenn said.

Blunt Reality

So far this season, McDonald has appeared in nine games and has made two starts. With those opportunities, he has registered three sacks, seven quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

However, the biggest point of contention is McDonald’s playing time. According to Pro-Football-Reference, McDonald has only appeared in 46% of the defensive snaps so far this season. That is the lowest number of snaps he has played in since his rookie season, when he didn’t start a single game.

Glenn called McDonald’s pass rush ability “second to none” and admitted that it is his job to get him on the field more.

McDonald and Glenn have had conversations for months dating back to training camp about football and non-football matters. Glenn said he will keep those conversations private, but he shared with McDonald the things that he wanted him to improve on football-wise.

“He is improving, and I’ve always said this: you earn the right to play, and he has done that,” Glenn explained.

Former Jets QB Returns to the League

“With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media.

Johnson continues to be one of the most interesting men in the football world. He has suited up for nearly half of the teams in the NFL.

Johnson, 40, entered the league as the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Of note for Jets fans, Johnson played for the organization in two separate stints.

He spent less than two weeks with the team during the 2015 preseason. Johnson’s second stint with the team six years later resulted in him actually getting on the field in 2021.

He appeared in three games that season. Johnson completed 64.4% of his passes, had three passing touchdowns to one interception, and threw for 334 passing yards.