Jets Fans Overreact After Seeing Adonai Mitchell’s Mangled Hand Photo

Well, that doesn’t look good.

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared a photo of New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from practice.

“A closer look at Adonai Mitchell’s hand courtesy of Post photographer Bill Kostroun,” Costello wrote.

He appeared to be wearing a cast that kept his index and middle fingers bandaged together while his thumb, ring finger, and pinky were free or only partially covered.

During head coach Aaron Glenn’s media availability on Friday, September 25, he revealed that Mitchell was dealing with a finger injury after getting it “caught” in someone’s jersey. Mitchell was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday ahead of the Detroit Lions game in Week 3.

He was officially given the questionable designation on the final injury report. Glenn refused to confirm whether Mitchell is set to play in the game on Sunday.

Social Media Overreacts

When Glenn spoke to the media, he tried to downplay the injury, but that isn’t what took place on social media.

“Was he in a firework accident?” NYJ Matt asked on X.

Was he in a firework accident? https://t.co/Is4tZXGY7z— NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) September 25, 2026

“Be careful with Adonai Mitchell this weekend. He’s likely dealing with either a finger fracture or a torn ligament in his hand. If he plans on playing with that wrap, I can’t imagine him being effective,” Jesse Morse, M.D. speculated on social media.

Be careful with Adonai Mitchell this weekend.He’s likely dealing with either a finger fracture or a torn ligament in his hand.If he plans on playing with that wrap, I can’t imagine him being effective https://t.co/MmeYJdNDBV— Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) September 25, 2026

“Yeah, we’re cooked,” analyst Omari Brown of Jets X-Factor said in response to the viral photo.

“PLEASE be a minor injury he can play through If we lose AD, this WR core is cooked,” a Jets fan posted.

PLEASE be a minor injury he can play through If we lose AD, this WR core is cooked https://t.co/24quxk23hh— Jalen Brunson enthusiast (NBA CHAMPIONS) (@GothamCityM) September 25, 2026

“did he get his finger caught in a jersey or a deli meat slicer??” a fan asked.

did he get his finger caught in a jersey or a deli meat slicer?? https://t.co/sZNXOf3ACm— Jack (@jackstollow) September 25, 2026

“JPP playing WR for the Jets this weekend,” fantasy football analyst Brian Drake joked.

JPP playing WR for the Jets this weekend 🎆 https://t.co/me4ptBpPri— Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) September 25, 2026

Glenn seemingly downplayed the injury with the way he spoke about it at the podium. However, after seeing the photo, it seems hard to envision how Mitchell can play the wide receiver position with what appears to be an oven mitt-type cast on his hand.

Jets Rule out Several Players

On Friday, September 25, the Jets ruled out three players before the Lions game: Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), Kiko [Francisco Mauigoa] (quad), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb).

Running back and return specialist Kene Nwangwu was listed as doubtful with a back issue.

None of those players participated at any level of practice this week.

Rookie pass rusher David Bailey was listed as a full participant in practice all week with an elbow issue. He did not receive an injury designation for this game and will be good to go.

Two players were listed as questionable: Mitchell and pass rusher Joseph Ossai. Glenn was cagey when asked if Ossai would be back for this game, instead reiterating that he was a full participant in practice on Friday and providing no additional information.

The Jets defense has been playing at a high level, but getting their prized free agent gem back to bolster the unit would be a welcome addition.