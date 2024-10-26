$44 Million Injury Opens Door for Jets Rookie Breakout

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful to play against the New England Patriots due to a chest injury.

That has opened the door for rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley to finally break out in 2024.

Corley was the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of April’s draft. The Jets traded up to select the former Western Kentucky product. There were high hopes that he could be Deebo Samuel 2.0 in this Jets offense.

Despite a lot of hype, Corley has been MIA for the majority of the season. According to Pro Football Reference, he hasn’t appeared in a game since the Week 3 Patriots game. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said he has been a healthy scratch for three straight games heading into Week 8.

On the season, Corley has one catch for four receiving yards.

Jets Coach Sends Message to Corley, Explains His Lack of Playing Time

“He is a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands. I think he is maturing and understanding this game is a profession and it isn’t like college where you show up and you’re the best guy on the team and things just always go your way. I think it has been great to watch him handle that maturation process by leaning on some veterans and getting some advice from them,” de facto Jets offensive coordinator Todd Downing told the media about Corley.

The wording from Downing indirectly suggests that Corley has been going through some struggles off the field with the transition to the NFL from college.

So far this season, Corley has only gotten two offensive snaps through the first seven games of the season. One big reason for that is the Jets’ depth at the wide receiver position.

“My message and encouragement to him is always stay ready because you never know when that opportunity is going to come,” Downing said. “Just because you don’t get a jersey on Sunday doesn’t mean that people don’t believe in you. There is an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room right now. To not crack the top five or six of that group isn’t a knock on Malachi, it’s a testament to what Joe [Douglas] has done with that position group.”

In no particular order, the Jets have Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Mike Williams, Lazard, Xavier Gipson, and Irv Charles. However, with Lazard unlikely to dress in Week 8, there is a spot open in the wide receiver rotation.

Lazard is in the middle of a $44 million contract he signed with the Jets back in 2023.

A New Role for Corley on the Jets in 2024

Lazard has had a huge role on the Jets offense this season. He is second on the team in receiving yards (412), third in receptions (30), and leads the team in touchdowns (five).

However, that offensive void will likely be filled by the main straws that stir the drink on offense like Wilson, Adams, Breece Hall, and others.

Where Corley could find his way on the football field is in the return game. So far the Jets have been lackluster in that department with Isaiah Davis and Gipson.

Corley is a dynamic player who can break tackles and make plays once the ball is in his hands. It would be interesting to see what he could do in the return game. What do the Jets have to lose? Right now what they have back there isn’t working and putting a fresh face back there could spark things on special teams.