Jets Predicted to Call Eagles About QB Trade

The New York Jets could look to add a veteran arm to the bullpen.

Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” shared his assessment of the quarterback situation in June.

“I expect [Cade] Klubnik to open camp as the expected QB2, even if [Bailey] Zappe gets some of the reps there early. My guess is [that the] team assesses through [the] first week of preseason, and if they feel [the] need for another veteran, they call up the Eagles about a late-round pick swap for Andy Dalton (or something like that),” Caporoso posted on X.

Insider Believes Jets Will Add Another Quarterback

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast, “I still have a feeling they may end up bringing in a veteran in training camp.”

Right now, the Jets have four quarterbacks on the roster:

Geno Smith

Bailey Zappe

Brady Cook

Cade Klubnik

Earlier this offseason, the Jets hosted veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for a free-agent visit. There were some conversations back and forth, but ultimately Wilson decided to retire from the NFL and pursue a career in television.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said Wilson’s decision didn’t affect their plans. It sounds like the Jets are going to let the young quarterbacks on the roster battle it out. In a best-case scenario, one of those players proves worthy of being the QB2 behind Smith.

However, if, through the final OTAs and the three-day mandatory minicamp, someone doesn’t step up to the plate, the Jets can adjust their vision.

There should be a few different opportunities for the Jets to find that player. A trade is plausible, and so are potential final roster cuts over the coming months. The Jets will hold the No. 2 overall waiver wire priority from now through the end of September.

Dalton Moved Again?

The former TCU product was already traded once this offseason.

On March 24, the Carolina Panthers flipped to the Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

However, it’s feasible that he could be traded again.

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on their roster:

Hurts is their Super Bowl champion starting quarterback, so he isn’t going anywhere. McKee is someone that Philly is very high on and believes is a future starter in the NFL. Payton, the team just drafted in April with the No. 178 overall pick in the fifth round. Would they cut a rookie QB months after selecting him? That doesn’t seem likely.

That leaves us with 38-year-old Andy Dalton, who will turn 39 during the 2026 season. Would the Eagles carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster? That doesn’t happen very often.

So this could be a situation that the Jets look to take advantage of. Dalton has been previously connected to the Jets.

The Panthers were receiving multiple calls from interested teams in Dalton at the beginning of the offseason, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who has covered the Jets for nearly four decades, responded to that post saying, “FWIW: Jets OC Frank Reich coached Dalton in Carolina.”