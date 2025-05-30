$5.2 Million Jets Rookie Continues to Light It up at OTAs: ‘Good God’

A New York Jets rookie has continued to dazzle through voluntary workouts.

NFL reporter Nick Faria of Athlon Sports revealed that wide receiver “Arian Smith just burned AZ [Azareye’h] Thomas deep. Pass was overthrown but good god that speed is legit.”

Arian Smith just burned AZ Thomas deep. Pass was overthrown but good god that speed is legit.#Jets — Nick Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) May 29, 2025

“Yea…guys…Arian Smith is getting open on almost every route. Need to put the pads on for him, but NY looks like they got something here,” Faria said on X previously Twitter.

Yea…guys…Arian Smith is getting open on almost every route. Need to put the pads on for him, but NY looks like they got something here.#Jets — Nick Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) May 29, 2025

Smith signed his four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract shortly following the NFL draft.

Smith Has the Arrow Pointing up Post-Draft

The Jets raised some eyebrows when they turned in the draft card for the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round of April’s draft.

NBC Sports draft analyst Connor Rogers projected Smith to go in the sixth round.

He called the selection a “massive reach.” NFL draft analyst Damian Parson, who was also on the Bleacher Report panel, said Smith has “a legitimate problem” with dropping the football.

The #Jets taking Georgia WR Arian Smith No. 110 overall in the fourth round did NOT receive rave reviews… 😅@ConnorJRogers: ‘This is a massive reach’ + ‘I thought this was a 6th round player.’@DP_NFL: ‘The drops are a legitimate problem with him.’ According to @dpbrugler in… pic.twitter.com/GDMGwQo1Jn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2025

The good news is that Smith’s hands have “improved” according to Faria’s observations at OTAs.

Faria shared his “major takeaways” from OTA practice on Thursday, May 29, and Smith’s performance was highlighted.

“Let’s get this out of the way – analysts and fans won’t fully know what the Jets have in their fourth-round receiver until the pads come on. He’s easily the fastest player on the field, but has a smaller frame, so it’s tough to display physicality against him right now,” Faria explained.

“That said, it’s really easy to like what Smith has shown in OTAs so far. He got open on every route thrown his way throughout practice and did not drop a catch once. I’ve been very impressed with what Smith has shown to this point. He needs to show he won’t get bumped off his routes once the pads come on, but the Jets clearly have something in him,” Faria added.

The Talented Rookie Will Have Every Opportunity to Steal a Starting Job

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand spoke with the media for the first time since taking the job on Thursday, May 29.

Engstrand was asked to describe his offensive philosophy.

“We wanna play fast,” were the first words that came out of his mouth. Speed is something Smith has in spades.

Smith ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL combine (4.36). At some point during Smith’s college career, he claims he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash. If that is true, that would have been the fastest 40-yard dash of any receiver at the combine in 2025.