Jets Announce QB Signing Days After Roster Cuts

The New York Jets have added a veteran arm to the bullpen, but it likely won’t excite fans.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. The team originally released him ahead of final roster cuts.

“After Aaron Glenn announced rookie Cade Klubnik would be Geno Smith’s backup during his Monday press conference, the Jets added another QB to their practice squad. [Zappe] will be back practicing with the Green & White,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

“Zappe completed 60.9% (14- of- 23) of his passes and threw for 135 yards and 2 INTs this preseason. The veteran QB was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games (8 starts) from 2022-23, throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 TDs and 12 INTs. Zappe spent the 2025 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets in January,” Vogt added.

It’s Unclear if the Jets Are Done Adding Quarterbacks

Head coach Aaron Glenn told the media on Monday, August 31, that if they add a quarterback, it’ll likely be on the practice squad as opposed to the 53-man roster.

Zappe hadn’t officially signed yet when Glenn spoke. Was this the only move the Jets planned on making? Or is another coming?

That is still to be determined. If they rock with the three total quarterbacks between the active roster and practice squad, that leaves them dangerously thin.

Smith is a proven entity, but Klubnik is a day three rookie, and Zappe has been underwhelming this summer. This group doesn’t instill much confidence, especially if Smith were to go down.

The Rest of the Practice Squad Signings

The Jets announced the signing of 16 players to the practice squad on Monday, August 31.

“They are able to sign 17 players since Paschal Ekeji meets the international pathway guidelines,” Eric Allen and Amanda Vogt posted in a press release.

That 17th player ended up being Bailey, who signed officially today.

That group included six offensive players:

The larger slice of the group is nine defensive players:

The final player is a special teamer in veteran placekicker Jason Sanders.

“[John] Harbaugh had Sanders with the Giants briefly. He let him go because he didn’t think he could kick on the East Coast. That proved true. He was dreadful, and the Jets ended up claiming Grupe from the Colts. It’s a little risky to add a kicker for Week 1 you haven’t had in your building (Kaare Vedvik). We’ll see if it works for New York,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY wrote.

Now the Jets’ practice squad is fully filled out ahead of the 2026 season.