Aaron Glenn Shares Cade Klubnik News Before Jets Titans Game

The New York Jets have reached a final decision.

Rookie Cade Klubnik will be the QB2 behind Geno Smith in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Aaron Glenn shared that update with the media on Monday, August 31.

“He’s our backup quarterback. He’s our backup quarterback, and he’ll do a good job,” Glenn stated.

Will the Jets Add Some QB Insurance?

“Yeah, we’re looking to add good players, and if there’s another guy out there that we feel like can help this team, me and Moug will have a conversation to see how that goes,” Glenn responded when asked if they would add another arm to the bullpen.

Glenn was asked if they added a quarterback, would that be a 53-man roster addition or a practice squad role?

“I would think that’s a practice squad guy,” he answered.

Did the Jets consider adding a veteran proven quarterback instead?

“Yeah, we had a number of conversations about a number of people. But the thing is all those conversations, I want to make sure I keep that between me and Moug, and that’s our process anyways and I think I’ve always said that. Anybody that can come and help this team, we’ll have conversations about and see how it fits,” Glenn said.

Klubnik getting all of the scout team reps in practice proved to be an advantage in this competition for the QB2 role.

“That was a huge part of it, and then there’s just a confidence in how he operates and what he’s done in practice, what he’s done in the games. I don’t think anybody ever said there weren’t going to be hiccups. I mean, he’s a rookie, but he’s always learning, but he’s a very intelligent guy. Listen, we’re proud that we have him and he’s improved over the course of training camp and he’s going to continue to improve. That room throughout training camp was a room that we kept a close eye on just to see how those guys operated and man, Cade has done a really good job for us,” Glenn explained.

Some More Help Is Coming on the Horizon

The Jets were interested in sneaking Brady Cook through waivers and trying to get him to the practice squad. The Miami Dolphins had other plans.

In a surprising move, the Dolphins claimed Cook on waivers, leaving the Jets high and dry. The Jets pivoted by bringing back veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

On Monday, August 31, the Jets announced that they have added 16 players to the initial practice squad. That group included pass rusher Paschal Ekeji. Ekeji is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. That means the Jets get a special roster exemption for him.

Most NFL teams are only allowed to have 16 players on the practice squad, but any team that has an IPP player gets a 17th spot. The Jets qualify for that rule. So, in other words, the Jets have one more spot available.

Cimini reiterated on social media that there are “More moves are coming, including the addition of QB Bailey Zappe.”