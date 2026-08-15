Jets QB Likely Lost His Job After Poor Bucs Preseason Performance

That might have been all she wrote.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said New York Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe’s performance in the preseason opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “probably” cost him a roster spot.

Zappe finished 6-of-10 for 55 passing yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, tossed two interceptions, and finished with a 35.4 quarterback rating.

After the first two drives of the game for Zappe, he was 1-of-4 for two passing yards with two interceptions and a QB rating of 0.0, per NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY.

Zappe’s Days Are Likely Numbered

Zappe, 27, had a clear path to the No. 2 QB job with the Jets. He joined the Jets on a one-year deal in January of 2026.

The former Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky product was the most experienced backup on the roster entering training camp. He has appeared in 15 games and has made nine starts. With those opportunities, he won four games, completed 62.1% of his passes, threw for 2,223 passing yards, and had a 12 touchdown to 14 interception ratio.

However, his inconsistency across his career and in practice translated to the preseason game. In fairness, one of the interceptions he threw wasn’t his fault in the preseason opener. Zappe hit second-year wide receiver Arian Smith right in the hands, but it deflected up in the air and was picked off by a Bucs defender.

The Only Saving Grace

Zappe had the type of performance that could get him cut over the weekend. However, the lone saving grace might be Geno Smith’s health.

The starting QB for the Jets was supposed to play against the Bucs. Yet a bothersome foot issue put him on the shelf for the game, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared. After the contest, head coach Aaron Glenn clarified that it was an ankle issue, not the foot.

It isn’t expected to be serious, but head coach Aaron Glenn labeled it “day-to-day.”

Here is the blunt truth: the available options at quarterback stink. Zappe at least knows the playbook and has been here for nearly eight months. Zappe’s destiny might be sealed for the Jets long-term, but he can still collect a paycheck while Smith recovers.

Jets Lose Preseason Opener

On Friday, August 14, the Jets lost their preseason opener to the Bucs 24-16.

The Jets played all of their starters except for Smith. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network revealed that Tampa Bay played little to no starters in this contest.

Despite that fun fact, the Bucs still won the contest.

Wins or losses don’t really matter in the preseason. The most important thing is coming out of each game healthy. Coach Glenn said the only injury of note was Smith’s ankle situation, which he said wasn’t anything to worry about. Garafolo said if this were a regular-season game, Smith would have played.

The truth serum will be next week’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he misses a second straight week, the alarm bells will be ringing loudly. If he returns, Smith should still have time to get his reps in ahead of the 2026 season.