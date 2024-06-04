Jets Rookie Has Dazzled at OTAs: ‘One of the Biggest Standouts’

The New York Jets might have found a diamond in the rough in the 2024 NFL draft.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said rookie running back Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin, “has been one of the biggest standouts during OTA practices open to the media.” It’s normally unusual for running backs to stand out during this portion of the offseason because no one is in pads.

However, Rosenblatt explained that one of the big reasons Allen has turned heads is because of his ability in the receiving game.

“Especially because of his emergence as a legitimate option as a pass-catcher. Most of his receptions had been coming on short throws out of the backfield, until Tuesday. In seven-on-seven drills, [Tyrod] Taylor threw to Allen down the field and the fourth-round pick went up and snagged a 50/50 ball over a defender’s head,” Rosenblatt said.

Social Media Reactions From Insiders on Allen’s Big Day at Jets Practice

Connor Hughes of SNY called Allen’s “high-point catch” on a deep passing concept a “tremendous grab to rip it away from [a] defender.”

Coming out of Wisconsin, Allen wasn’t known for his abilities in the receiving game. During his three seasons in college, Allen finished with only 49 receptions.

The Jet Press mentioned on social media that Allen, “has a lot more receiving upside than most have mentioned. Only had one drop his final year at Wisconsin.”

Braelon Allen has a lot more receiving upside than most have mentioned. Only had one drop his final year at Wisconsin. Very nice to see the #Jets two rookie RBs continue to impress. Allen and Isaiah Davis should both get snaps this year.

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor said Allen has been “extremely impressive in the passing game.”

Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media said Allen “looked like a WR” at practice on Tuesday, June 4.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Allen “moves very well for a big back.” Allen is listed on the Jets website at 6-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 235 pounds. He is by far the heaviest running back listed on the Jets roster.

Hughes said on an SNY TV hit that the Jets have been “pleasantly surprised” with Allen’s ability to catch the football during the spring.

The Jets Might Have a Secret Weapon in the Backfield

Brian Costello of the New York Post pointed out to head coach Robert Saleh that Allen had been catching a ton of passes throughout OTAs. Notable considering he wasn’t utilized in that way in college.

Saleh said he’s “very smooth for as big as he is” and added that he’s a “smooth route runner” with “easy hands.”

Breece Hall is the unquestioned No. 1 option in the backfield. He had a terrific season in 2023 and is set for an even larger role another year removed from his torn ACL.

However, in today’s day and age of running backs, you need a committee. That is especially true on a contending team.

New York figures to be playing with more leads in 2024. If that proves to be true, you don’t want to run Hall into the ground at the ends of games. Instead, you can rely on a couple of young bucks to grind and close things out.

That should extend the shelf life of Hall and keep everyone healthy.

Rosenblatt called Allen “the clear frontrunner to be the No. 2 running back.”