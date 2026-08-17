Jets 22-Year-Old Delivers Emphatic Message After Return From Injury

Braelon Allen is back.

The talented New York Jets running back delivered that emphatic message in Week 1 of the preseason.

On Friday, August 14, Allen finished with four carries for 44 rushing yards. Allen’s night was highlighted by a 31-yard scamper for a touchdown.

This was the first time that Allen returned to the football field since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of last season.

Allen, 22, played his college football at Wisconsin.

Allen Is a Huge Winner From Preseason Opener

“I love the fact that Braelon came back and he had the explosive run. Man, he is fully back,” head coach Aaron Glenn told the media after the game.

Allen’s touchdown run was the only non-field goal score of the night for the Jets.

“I guess the same thing we all saw. [Allen’s] ability to press the hole, put his foot in the ground, get vertical, and run away from people. So the speed that he has always had, now that’s really showed up, and it’s really good to see. I’m happy for him, I’m proud of him, and listen, we have all been looking for that player,” Glenn added.

Allen being back on the field after a devastating knee injury last year is a huge win, let alone factoring in the big plays he was able to deliver.

The Demise of Allen Was Greatly Exaggerated

There were some whispers this offseason that Allen could get “leapfrogged” on the depth chart by Isaiah Davis.

That isn’t happening.

Davis hurt his knee and is set to miss multiple weeks. That is critical time in practice that Davis could have utilized to potentially pass Allen on the depth chart.

One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. Allen was the betting favorite to be the RB2 behind Breece Hall, and this Davis news only confirms that to be the case.

Allen returned from offseason training to share an eyebrow-raising update. He weighed in at 250 pounds at the start of camp. Last year, Allen was listed between 238 and 240 pounds.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor called Allen out for his weight gain and the effect he believes it will have on his game.

“Breakaway speed has been a significant limitation in Allen’s game. On 131 career touches (rushing and receiving), Allen’s longest play went for just 20 yards. Now, Allen will step onto the field with an even bulkier frame than before … Entering 2026, Allen is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in his career, with four total touchdowns and one fumble in 21 games. It’s not the best resume for a projected No. 2 running back in a league where teams are becoming increasingly reliant on rotations in the backfield,” Nania wrote.

In the preseason opener, Allen proved that he still has the power and improved speed despite the physique change. He should fill a variety of roles for the Jets on offense. Allen can be a key weapon in short-yardage and red-zone situations. He also has sneaky abilities in the passing game if utilized correctly.

In theory, Allen is the perfect complement to Hall. Smash-and-dash?