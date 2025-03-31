Jets Strongly Defend Eyebrow Raising $36 Million Free Agency Signing

The New York Jets raised many eyebrows when they invested $36 million to sign veteran defensive back Brandon Stephens in free agency.

General manager Darren Mougey was asked to explain the signing at the Annual League Meetings.

“I can’t speak to the situation of what happened in Baltimore, but we do know his physical traits fit what we are looking for in a corner. He’s big, he’s got size, he’s got length, he can play press man coverage, he can run, & cover with speed. So we thought he was a good fit for us,” Mougey explained. “With coach AG [Aaron Glenn] and our coaching staff, we feel like they can really get the most out of him and help improve his play.”

#Jets GM Darren Mougey explained to @Connor_J_Hughes why they signed former #Ravens DB Brandon Stephens in free agency: ‘I can’t speak to the situation of what happened in Baltimore but we do know his physical traits fit what we are looking for in a corner. He’s big, he’s got… pic.twitter.com/Gmvdht3CEQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mougey Provided the Perfect Explanation for That Free Agent Addition

Play

Glenn has never been a head coach. That will leave many fans unwilling to believe until they see AG in action. Fair.

However, if you are to trust Glenn with anything by default, the cornerback position might be that thing. Glenn played in the NFL for 15 seasons at that position and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

Unlike Stephens, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and tips the scales at 215 pounds, Glenn had to operate with less, much less. Glenn measures in at 5-foot-9 on a slanted hill and weighed 183 pounds soaking wet during his playing days.

Stephens clearly has physical gifts from the gods, but he hasn’t maximized them fully during his NFL career to date.

Stephens, 27, has plenty of experience appearing in 65 games and having 48 starts under his belt. This past season was the worst experience of his career.

“He allowed 66 receptions for 906 yards and four touchdowns last season, all career worst,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Stephens was “picked on” in that Ravens’ secondary because teams wanted to avoid his talented teammates [Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins], Cimini added.

However, in New York, he is likely going to face the same circumstances. The Jets have Michael Carter II, the highest-paid nickel defender in the league, and Sauce Gardner, one of the top corners in football.

Jets Believe They Can Unlock Another Level With Stephens

“The Jets have one of the best rooms in the NFL in terms of defensive back coaches with head coach Aaron Glenn, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

Last season for Stephens was uninspiring. However, the 2023 tape shows plenty of potential. He set new career highs in interceptions (two) and pass deflections (11).

“I asked Jeff Zrebiec, our Ravens beat writer, about Stephens. He raved about how he’s always in good position, and that Stephens has good speed and strength, though at times he struggles to track the football. He should not be expected to get a lot of interceptions,” Rosenblatt explained.

The Jets believe that good coaching can help correct his awareness around the football when it’s in the air. If they are right, the Jets might be the last ones laughing.