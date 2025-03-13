Jets Abruptly Dump C.J. Mosley After ‘Freakish’ Neck Injury

The C.J. Mosley era is officially over on 1 Jets Drive.

Mosley, 32, had his 2024 season cut short by multiple injuries including toe and neck issues.

“[He] missed three games with a badly bruised toe, returned for two games as a part-time player and suffered a freakish neck injury in the Week 8 pregame warmups. It was noncontact; he simply turned his head during a drill and aggravated a previous injury. He didn’t play that day. As it turned out, his season was over with what he called a herniated disc in his neck,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained.

“To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had,” the Jets said in an announcement post on social media that they were releasing him.

To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had. Thank you, @TreyDeuce32RTR 💚 — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 12, 2025

Moving on From Mosley Is a Touchy Subject

Last offseason Mosley had inked a brand new two-year contract extension for $17.25 million with $13.25 million of that guaranteed.

The Jets only got Mosley for four games on that deal before they ultimately cut ties with him this offseason.

Mosley was with the team from 2019 through 2024. During that stretch he appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts. The former Alabama product totaled 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 40 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions, 53 pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles, 55 tackles for loss, and nine fumble recoveries.

Mosley’s best season with the Jets came in 2022 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl berth, and delivered a career season.

Things started poorly for Mosley. He signed a record-breaking $85 million contract but got hurt in the 2019 season opener and only appeared in parts of two games all season. The next year he opted out because of COVID concerns and his contract tolled.

It seemed like the Jets had another classic overpay bust in free agency based on those early results. However from 2021 through 2023 Mosley was one of the best linebackers in football.

“It is hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley who has given everything of himself to an organization,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said in an official statement. “From everything we learned about C.J. – he is a passionate leader, who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates. We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Mosley’s Legacy Will Be Felt Well After He Is Gone

The veteran leader and team captain will have a legitimate case one day to be enshrined in the team’s ring of honor. However his strongest impact will be felt on his teammates.

Mosley arrived with credentials as one of the best linebackers in football coming over from Baltimore.

In September of 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars cut Quincy Williams. A day later the Jets scooped him up off of waivers.

Mosley helped him transform from castoff to an All-Pro linebacker in 2023.

In April of 2021, the Jets selected safety Jamien Sherwood with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round. The Jets immediately converted him to linebacker. Sherwood’s body had to be dramatically transformed physically to endure the rigors of an NFL season. It took him three years of building behind the scenes before he jumped into the lineup last season after Mosley got hurt.

Now Sherwood is one of the highest paid linebackers in football after signing a three-year deal for $45 million with $30 million of that guaranteed.

