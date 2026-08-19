Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Called ‘Loser’ After Bad Practice

New York Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik is having his fair share of ups and downs.

Practice on Tuesday, August 18 was an example of the latter. Beat reporter Nick Faria of the Jets on SI team labeled Klubnik a “loser” after his poor performance on the gridiron.

“While [Geno] Smith had a strong practice, the same could not be said for Klubnik. New York’s rookie signal-caller still made some good throws throughout practice but threw two interceptions. One of them wasn’t his fault, as a running back dropped a pass and tipped it up in the air. This allowed Samuel Womack to come away with the pick,” Faria wrote.

“On the last throw of the day, though, Klubnik missed his receiver high and wide while watching [Azareye’h] Thomas pick off the pass. It looked like a miscommunication with a receiver, but it’s still an overthrow and interception at the end of the day,” Faria explained.

“Klubnik will look to bounce back tomorrow as he gets more reps ahead of the end of the preseason. It’s around this time, though, that he will need to prove he is worthy of the QB2 role on the offense going forward. Otherwise, the Jets could look elsewhere for a proven veteran,” Faria warned.

A Loser Today Could Be a Winner Tomorrow

Klubnik may have struggled in practice this week, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was non-committal when asked if starting QB Geno Smith will suit up for the second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith missed the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to ankle soreness. About an hour before kickoff, the general public found out that Klubnik was going to make his starting debut. The former Clemson product was told he’d get the start the day before.

It was a nice debut, but the only way to get better at football is by playing football. As things currently stand, the only reps Klubnik is going to receive this season is in the preseason.

Smith is the locked-in QB1, and he figures to have a long leash this season with head coach Aaron Glenn fighting for his job.

The One Criticism From the Preseason Game

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman called out Glenn for not giving Klubnik more reps in the preseason: “Glenn made a mistake.”

Klubnik is the runaway favorite to be Smith’s backup in 2026. Fans are intrigued by his development over the last couple of months. In his debut, Klubnik was a professional quarterback.

He got the ball from point A to point B. It was efficient, effective, and productive. He led two scoring drives resulting in a field goal and a touchdown. What it lacked was splash, sizzle, pizzazz.

The next step of Klubnik’s development is seeing him take those more confident throws to the second and third level of the defense. Klubnik has displayed some of those plays in practice, but it hasn’t translated under the lights yet.