Jets Receive QB Cade Klubnik Warning After Practice

The New York Jets are searching for a QB2 behind Geno Smith.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, it is Cade Klubnik’s job to lose.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman warned the Jets about going down that road.

“I like Cade Klubnik, why not give him a chance, but I think at some point, if you’re the Jets, if you’re Aaron Glenn trying to save your job, wouldn’t you want Andy Dalton as the backup? It’ll cost you a seventh-round pick to get him from the Eagles,” Asman said on the radio.

“Klubnik can eventually be QB2. If the Jets fall out of it, you play him down the stretch over Geno or Dalton. Look, Geno has been very durable in his career, there’s no doubt about it. Even last year, the Raiders were a mess, and he still played in 15 of 17 games with an awful O-Line, where Geno got hit on 40% of his dropbacks, but, and this is a big but, if you’re the Jets, if you’re Aaron Glenn, and God forbid something happens to Geno Smith early on in the season is Cade Klubnik as a fourth round rookie going to come in and save your job?” Asman openly asked.

“Maybe he’s Russell Wilson, or Kirk Cousins, or Dak Prescott, or maybe he’s James Morgan, Bryce Petty, or Christian Hackenberg, or any of the other stiffs the Jets have drafted in their history. I’d be a little worried about that,” Asman added.

Some Very Fair Points…

Asman makes some strong points about why the Jets should think twice about making Klubnik the QB2.

I’ve spoken to a variety of people on my show, “Boy Green Daily”, this offseason, who have varying opinions on Klubnik.

The Voice of the Clemson Tigers, Don Munson, told me that Klubnik needs time to develop. In his perfect world, he told me that Klubnik should sit for multiple years before he sees the field in the regular season.

There have been other analysts who have been swayed by what they have seen in person at practice and believe he is more ready than people originally thought.

The most important opinion is the one that is making the decision. If the Jets decide to make Klubnik the QB2, that will speak to the confidence that they have in the player.

Smith is a durable quarterback. He was immediately crowned as the QB1 when the team traded for him. The Jets want him to start the whole season and deliver wins.

However, the backup is always one injury away from stepping in.

If Klubnik has that No. 2 job, that means the Jets have to be comfortable with the idea of him playing.

The Jets Have Levers to Pull

The good news is there isn’t any rush.

On Friday, August 14, the Jets will play their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Klubnik figures to see plenty of action in that game. The pair of joint practices earlier in the week will also be a good temperature check.

Klubnik will do one of two things over the next month. He will prove that he isn’t ready, and the Jets have to make a move. Or Klubnik will show enough to secure the gig.

The available options in free agency are underwhelming. However, new opportunities will arise when we get closer to cut-down day. Either a trade opportunity, like the one Asman floated, will present itself, or someone will get cut that the team can claim.

If Klubnik is the guy, spectacular. If he struggles, the Jets can hit the big shiny red button in the middle of the room by the end of the month to fix it.