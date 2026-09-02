Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With WR, Sign 6-Foot-6 OL

The New York Jets made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, September 1.

Gang Green signed offensive lineman Kohl Levao to the practice squad. In a corresponding roster move, they released wide receiver Cam Camper.

“Camper (6-2, 198) had four receptions for 63 yards (15.8 per) and saw time on special teams over the preseason slate with the Jets. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht’s Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions for 366 yards and 3 TDs,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

A Reunion That Just Made Sense

The Jets dropped their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, August 30. Levao, for the first time in his NFL career, made the 53-man roster.

However, there’s a reason it’s called the initial 53 and not the final 53. Levao, who initially made it, was then waived when the team made a pair of waiver wire claims.

The Jets announced their full practice squad roster of 17 players, and Levao didn’t make the cut. It would’ve been strange that Levao, who initially made the 53-man roster, but a few days later wasn’t even good enough to be on the practice squad?

So this reunion felt inevitable.

“Levao (6-6, 350) spent the summer with the Jets and saw action in all three preseason games. He was also on the practice squad last season. Levao previously played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the USFL after graduating from the University of Hawaii where he lined up at center and guard. In 2021, he only allowed one sack and was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention,” Vogt wrote.

That leaves the Jets with 12 offensive linemen on the roster between the active 53 and the 17-man practice squad, if you include rookie Anez Cooper, who is starting the season on IR with a designation to return.

The earliest Cooper can return to the team is ahead of the Week 5 home game versus the Cleveland Browns.

Levao Is the Volcano Insurance for the Jets

You could be reading this column from anywhere in the world. I’m writing this from upstate New York. You can purchase any type of insurance in the universe. One type of insurance is Volcano insurance. Now what are the chances that I’ll ever need that in New York? Not high, but it isn’t zero.

Levao can be the Volcano insurance for the Jets’ offensive line. In a perfect world, they won’t need to use it, but it feels good knowing that it’s there just in case.

During his two years in the UFL, Levao exclusively played the guard position. According to Pro Football Focus data, Levao had 955 career snaps at left guard and 317 snaps at right guard.

However, at the collegiate level, Levao displayed even more versatility in the trenches.

Levao had 13 starts at offensive tackle during his time with the City College of San Francisco in California. In 2018, Levao started the first 11 games at right tackle and then played an additional three games at center for Hawaii.

In his final college season, Levao started the first 12 games of that season at center and the final game at left guard.