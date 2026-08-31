Jets Sign Highly Thought of Linebacker, Cut Multiple Players

The New York Jets made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, August 31.

The Jets were awarded placekicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Trevin Wallace off waivers. In a corresponding series of roster moves, they released former first-team All-Pro Jason Sanders and waived offensive lineman Kohl Levao.

Grupe is a direct replacement for Sanders. He will be the new starting placekicker when the Jets open the season on the road against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Jets Secure Some Much Needed Linebacker Depth

During cutdown day, the Jets surprisingly placed veteran LB Mykal Walker on injured reserve with a calf issue. That knocked him out for the entire 2026 season.

Wallace will now fill that void in the linebacking corps. The former Kentucky product originally entered the league as the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Across his two seasons at the NFL level, Wallace has appeared in 25 games and has made 20 starts. With those opportunities, he has collected 125 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

“Height-weight-speed prospect with explosive physical traits but major issues with consistency. Wallace looks the part and can run and hit when he’s locked in. However, he struggles to diagnose plays and execute his responsibilities at a standard NFL level. Teams will like the traits and his potential to play special teams, but he will need to prove he can play with better instincts and recognition to make it in the pros,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said about Wallace before the draft.

The Business That We Chose

The NFL is a tough business. On Sunday, August 30, offensive lineman Kohl Levao was informed that he made the 53-man roster. That is the first time during his NFL career that happened.

Less than 24 hours later, Levao was waived. If he clears waivers, the Jets would have interest in bringing him back on the practice squad.

Certainly not what Levao would have wanted, but still a job in the NFL nonetheless.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.