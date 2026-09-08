Titans Suffer ‘Catastrophic’ Injury Ahead of Jets Game

The war of attrition has already begun.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray “was involved in a UTV accident over the weekend and suffered a concussion and minor injuries. He’s now in concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 vs. the [New York] Jets,” per NFL Insider Ari Meirov.

How big of a loss is this for Tennessee? I texted Titans analyst Drew Beatty that question, and he responded bluntly.

“Pretty catastrophic for the defense. Thankful it’s only short-term. He’s grown into (in my opinion) a top-5 ILB in football and one of the core pillars of the defensive unit. Looking at an aging Cody Barton (who’s definitively on the decline) and Anthony Hill being thrust into the starting lineup in his first game as a rookie now. Not great!” Beatty texted back.

Likely out of the Lineup for Opener

“Titans LB Cedric Gray has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a UTV accident. It was not a case of reckless driving, and no alcohol was involved. Statement from the Titans: ‘Over the weekend, Cedric Gray was involved in a UTV accident in Tennessee and sustained a concussion and minor injuries. We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol,'” ESPN’s Turron Davenport shared on X.

The NFL has a five-step protocol to return from concussions. For Gray to pass that after being placed on the list less than a week out from the start of the season seems difficult to imagine.

Titans analyst Justin Melo said, “Pretty terrible blow. Have to assume Titans LB Cedric Gray misses Week 1.”

Pretty terrible blow. Have to assume #Titans LB Cedric Gray misses Week 1. https://t.co/ZECGLshmcM— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 7, 2026

Gray, 23, entered the league as the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, he only appeared in seven games and didn’t start a contest.

However, this past season he burst onto the scene, starting in 16 of 17 games. With those opportunities, he collected 164 total tackles, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, a sack, three quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss.

Gray’s 164 tackles were the fourth most in the NFL this past season, per ESPN.

Jets Stand to Benefit

For one side it’s devastating; for the other side it’s great news.

The Jets want to run the football. It’ll be easier without a top young linebacker with an affinity for collecting tackles on defense. Last season, the Jets started 0-7. They didn’t get their first win of the season until October 26.

The Jets can use any advantage they can get.

We know what Robert Saleh wants to do. He wants to rush four and get after 35-year-old Geno Smith. One way the team can help him is with a healthy dose of the ground game. That’ll create a floor on offense and open up play-action opportunities.

The Jets are dealing with a couple of injuries in the backfield. Breece Hall hurt his groin during training camp. Isaiah Davis injured his knee in camp. Both players are expected to be ready for Week 1, but neither has practiced in weeks.

A Plan B for the Jets on Offense

That could lead to Braelon Allen receiving a larger workload. If that were to transpire, head coach Aaron Glenn believes he is ready for that increased role.

“You know what, he can handle it. I know he can do that. When you have two running backs of that magnitude, it’s always good to understand exactly what each person brings to the table. So, for example, Breece (Hall) is a guy that he’s a true three-down back and I think Braelon (Allen) is also. There are things that Braelon can do on short yardage, goal line, on things like that, that you guys probably saw in practice, you know, how effective he was in that sense,” Glenn told the media.

“So, you say if Breece wasn’t here and Braelon, there’s no doubt in my mind that Braelon can handle a 20-carry game. No doubt at all. It’s just the fact that we have, not just two guys, but three guys that can tote the pill. The tough thing about it is, all these guys that we have, being able to get them the ball, as far as the receivers, tight ends, and running backs. That’s not a bad problem to have. It’s a good problem to have as an offense knowing that you have that many guys you can get the ball to. To answer your question, yes he can be that. It’s just the fact that we have a number of good players that we have to make sure we can get the ball to all of these guys,” Glenn added.