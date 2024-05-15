Old Post Taking Shot at Jets Goes Viral After 49ers Announcement

It’s on like Donkey Kong.

The NFL announced on Tuesday, May 14 that the New York Jets would open up its 2024 season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Both teams confirmed their participation in the game with social media posts.

After that schedule announcement, an old tweet from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward going after Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner went viral.

In the since-deleted tweet, Ward responded to a post from Gardner that said, “I told y’all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way 🤣 💯.”

“Boy yo a** ain’t never sniffed the playoffs. You watching from the couch. Worry bout the sorry a** JETS. Everybody got something to say about the team in the Super Bowl. Your opinion doesn’t need to be heard kid,” Ward wrote.

Plenty of Storylines Ahead of Jets-49ers Week 1 Season Opener

San Francisco has dominated the history against the Jets. According to the Press Democrat, “The 49ers are 11-3 all-time against the Jets.”

The last time these two teams squared off was in 2020 at MetLife Stadium. San Francisco blew out the Jets 31-13. New York beat the 49ers the last time they traveled to San Francisco back in 2016 winning 23-17.

The 49ers last hosted the Jets to kick off a season back in 1998. It was a brutal experience for New York fans as they lost the game 36-30 in overtime.

49ers tailback Garrison Hearst took a running play 96 yards to the house to secure the walk-off winner. In those days all that was required to win a game in overtime was a field goal, but San Francisco didn’t need a kick to seal it.

Fast forward to present day, Robert Saleh is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Jets. Before taking that gig, Saleh served as the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 through 2020.

In addition to Saleh, there are several assistant coaches and players on the roster who have former ties to the 49ers organization.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich played his entire 10-year NFL career with the 49ers as a player from 2000 through 2009. Rich Cimini of ESPN also revealed that the 49ers “showed interest” in poaching him away from the Jets to take over as the new DC in San Francisco this offseason.

The Ultimate Test for the Jets Right off the Get-Go

New York won’t be tiptoeing into the 2024 season. Its opening opponent will be the reigning NFC champion 49ers who were mere minutes away from winning the Super Bowl in February.

Mike Greenberg of ESPN explained on “Get Up” that it isn’t fair that the Jets are forced to play the 49ers in Week 1.

Some fans shared that sentiment on social media preferring an easier opponent to warm up against and to shake off the rust.

However, others seemingly embraced the challenge.

Rich Eisen explained on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the Jets were going to play the 49ers at some point in 2024 and openly asked why not start the season against them.

New York has openly talked about being a championship contender this offseason. In the 2024 season opener, they will have a chance to put their money where their mouth is.