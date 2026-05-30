Jets Pass Rusher David Bailey Put on Notice Days Into OTAs

David Bailey became a member of the New York Jets a little over a month ago. The pressure is already on.

Gennaro Filice of the NFL Media Group wrote an article documenting which rookies “need to succeed” immediately in 2026. The first name on his list was Bailey.

“Every rookie wants to make an instant impact, of course, but certain newbies truly need to hit the ground running,” Filice said. “These eggs are going right into the frying pan. No time for refrigeration; they need to cook!”

“Last season, the Jets ranked 31st in sacks (26) and 29th in QB pressures (173, per Next Gen Stats), so it’s no wonder they took a QB hunter at No. 2 overall. Many thought Arvell Reese would be the pick, but New York clearly desired someone with a more refined pass-rushing arsenal. Now the Jets need Bailey to prove them right,” Filice wrote.

“Aaron Glenn’s defense struggled mightily in the head coach’s debut season of 2025, giving up the second-most points in the league. If the Jets hope to get out of the AFC East cellar, they need to get after opposing quarterbacks, especially in a division that features 2024 MVP Josh Allen and 2025 MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Bailey boasts the kind of explosive get-off that should transition nicely to the NFL. He could be a liability against the rush as a smaller edge, but GM Darren Mougey beefed up New York’s front with powerful run-stuffers this offseason. Bailey was drafted to heat up passers like he did last season at Texas Tech, tying for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks,” Filice added.

Bailey Needs to Deliver

The primary reason the Jets chose Bailey over Reese with the No. 2 overall pick was pass rush juice.

Some analysts projected that one day, somewhere in the future, Reese could cash in on his potential as a pass rusher. On paper, Bailey was the more sure thing. So the Jets snagged that player.

Bailey needs to bring that production in immediately to prove the decision right and also because the team desperately needs the help.

ESPN’s Mike Clay projected the rookie stat leaders in several categories for 2026.

He projected Bailey to lead rookies in sacks with 7.6. If you round that number up to eight, that would have tied for the team lead on the Jets last season (Will McDonald).

The Ripple Effects of Bailey’s Success

Bailey getting a lot of sacks in a vacuum would be great. However, the potential ripple effects of that disruption could be even greater.

Last season, the Jets became the first team in NFL history not to record a single interception on defense. That is historic levels of ineptitude.

When you make that kind of history, there are a lot of hands in the pot, but the biggest culprit was a lack of pass rush upfront. Opposing quarterbacks had all day to pick apart the Jets’ defense and thus weren’t pressured into making bad decisions.

In 2026, if you can wreak havoc upfront, that should speed up the internal clocks of quarterbacks and, in theory, should lead to more turnover-worthy plays for the defense to take advantage of.

At OTA practice on Friday, May 29, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers appeared to snag an interception, according to a video posted by the team.

Several fans sarcastically responded to the post celebrating the end of the pick drought. I’m not sure a random interception in a May practice counts, but the arrow is at least pointing in the right direction.