Garrett Wilson’s Brutal Blunder Costs Jets in Loss to Steelers

Everything looked peaches and cream for the New York Jets with less than two minutes remaining in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets had a 15-6 lead, a two-score lead, with the ball in their hands. They could run out the clock or see if they could add to their lead. Gang Green also was set to get the ball to start the second half.

They had the momentum but it all disappeared so quickly.

Aaron Rodgers got too risky with a pass and it was intercepted at the end of the first half. Pittsburgh immediately cashed that in for a touchdown. A major swing in momentum. Instead of going into the half up 15-6, they were up only 15-13.

Fast forward to midway through the third quarter, Rodgers found a wide-open Garrett Wilson and hit him in the chest with a pass. It doinked up in the air for another interception. The Steelers punched that in for a touchdown. Just like that all of the air came out of the Jets’ sails.

Pittsburgh ended up winning the contest going away, 37-15, over the Jets.

The Jets Need Garrett Wilson if They Are Going to Take the Next Step

Wilson wasn’t the only one who made mistakes that cost the Jets the game. Far from it.

However, his error was egregious and totally flipped the momentum in the second half. Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Before the game, his teammate Davante Adams told NBC’s Jac Collinsworth that his goal is to get Wilson “a gold jacket someday” via Jets analyst Will Parkinson.

In other words, expectations were, are, and will continue to be high for Wilson. The Jets view him as a generational player who can be a pillar for this team for many years to come.

However, the time for talk is over. It’s time for him to seize the moment.

The excuse through his first two seasons was poor quarterback play around him. Now he has a four-time NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers at quarterback throwing him the pigskin.

He isn’t the only player on offense anymore. The Jets have Adams, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams, Breece Hall, Tyler Conklin, and so many other weapons on offense.

The excuses are over, Wilson has to realize his full potential so the Jets can in turn maximize their potential in 2024.

It’s not only about the special plays he can make, but it’s also about avoiding critical mistakes. In Week 7, Wilson cost his team big time.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.