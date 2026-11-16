Jets Pushed to Bench Geno Smith, Turn to Cade Klubnik as QB1

The New York Jets were forced to make a quarterback change when starter Geno Smith was evaluated for a concussion and again when he suffered an ankle injury.

Four-time NFL All-Pro Justin Simmons, now an analyst for NFL on CBS, believes the team should bench Smith and turn the keys over to rookie Cade Klubnik moving forward regardless of Smith’s injury status.

“I like the fire that [Klubnik] played with. He wasn’t scared of the moment. It felt like as soon as he got in there [he] took his team down, ran pretty well, picked up that third down to continue that drive for them, and put his team in position to find a way to hopefully win that game. It didn’t work out that way, but [it] set his team up for a field goal,” Simmons explained.

“The thing that I loved: he didn’t blink; there wasn’t a moment where he felt intimidated. I’m playing the Buffalo Bills, I’m playing against Josh Allen, I’m playing against an improved defense coming off their bye a couple weeks back; he stepped up to the moment. I think this is an opportunity that we have to say, we being the Jets, as a coaching staff, like this is no disrespect to Geno, but we have to find out what we have. The young kid showed a lot of grit, encouargement, didn’t blink in the moment. We gotta see what we have,” Simmons added.

Well, first things first, what’s Smith’s health status?

He cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the thing that kept him out of the majority of the second half was an ankle issue.

“Geno Smith (ankle) was just escorted out of the stadium on a golf cart. Stopped for five minutes in the X-ray room. No crutches, no walking boot (at least nothing I could [see]),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X.

Head coach Aaron Glenn did not provide an injury update after the game.

“It’s conceivable that rookie Cade Klubnik may have to make his first start next week at the Los Angeles Chargers,” Cimini said in a video posted on ESPN.

A Level of Intrigue Despite Outside Noise

It wasn’t a perfect showing by any means for Klubnik in his relief appearance during the Week 10 Bills game. However, it was interesting, intriguing, and left fans wanting to see more.

After the game, NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said, “I think this should quiet a lot of the demands to see Cade Klubnik over Geno Smith.”

I couldn’t disagree more.

We got to see Klubnik get thrown into an unfavorable situation. He didn’t know that he was going to be playing in this game. Klubnik hasn’t gotten reps throughout the practice week with these guys. That all feels like proper context before making a final evaluation of a rookie QB making his regular-season debut.

“To understand the challenge for a backup quarterback getting thrown into a game situation, a rookie quarterback without an NFL snap to his name, no less, consider the context: Most backups haven’t taken a single rep with the first-team offense dating to training camp and even OTAs. Klubnik took some during the preseason, but that’s it,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained.

Let’s see him get a full week of practice reps, give Frank Reich a chance to call things Klubnik is comfortable with, and know he is going to start all week, not get randomly thrown in.

If Smith isn’t healthy, the decision is easy for the Jets: you have to put Klubnik out there.

Regardless of Smith’s health, the Jets have to get a full evaluation of Klubnik before they make some franchise-altering decisions in the 2027 NFL Draft.