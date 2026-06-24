Geno Smith Investigation: New Report Reveals Earlier Police Encounter

Geno Smith’s off-field problems continued with a new report on Wednesday. An investigation into battery allegations in Davie, Florida, now has a detective assigned, and newly surfaced body camera footage reveals this isn’t Smith’s first tense encounter with the Davie Police Department.

The New York Jets quarterback has yet to issue any public statement. Neither has the Jets organization — notable silence given that the franchise acquired Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders in March specifically to lead a long-overdue rebuild at quarterback and end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2010.

Geno Smith Battery Investigation Remains Active

A woman who identified herself as Smith’s ex-girlfriend called 911 around 4:40 p.m. on June 21, reporting that he had assaulted her outside his Davie home. She posted Instagram videos — later deleted — showing a confrontation with Smith as uniformed officers stood nearby. Officers responded to the scene but made no arrests.

The Davie Police Department initially told reporters the case was still under review, then word circulated that it had been closed, before a spokesperson confirmed it was still being finalized as a formal report. On June 23 came a reversal. The case “is being further investigated by a detective. It is active,” according to a report by NY Sports Day. A spokesperson was unable to immediately explain the change in status.

The official incident report won’t be released until detectives complete their probe and it clears departmental approval, according to NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio. No charges have been filed and Smith has not been arrested.

The NFL operates on its own timeline, independent of any criminal outcome. Florio pointed to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension as the relevant precedent. Elliott was never arrested or charged, yet the league suspended him after an alleged victim cooperated extensively with league investigators.

“If that person decides to fully and completely cooperate with the NFL, who knows what happens, separate and apart from the possibility of a criminal prosecution,” Florio said in an interview posted online.

Geno Smith’s Prior Run-In With Davie Police

Three months before the battery call, Smith had a different kind of run-in with the same department. Body camera footage obtained by New York Post shows Smith stopped on March 18 while driving a Rolls-Royce fitted with plates registered to a Lamborghini, a mismatch the officer classified as an unassigned tag violation.

Smith disputed that the stop was warranted.

“I’ve got a lot of cars, fam,” he told the officer, as quoted by the Post. “I probably switched the tag on the cars.”

But Smith then pressed the issue with officers.

“But I’m saying, why’d you read my tag? You just wanted to? It’s a nice car and you just wanted to?” Smith said, according to video of the incident obtained by the Post.

“No, no, no. You read anybody’s tag. That’s my job,” the officer is heard replying. “That’s my job, sir.”

“Do your job better,” Smith then snapped.

The officer handed Smith two citations, one for the mismatched plate and one for failing to produce a driver’s license on demand. Court records show Smith resolved both matters last month, according to Fox News.

Smith returned to the Jets this past March after a decade away that included stops with the Seahawks, Raiders and other clubs. He entered camp as the projected 2026 starter. Whether that situation holds now could depend on factors well outside football.