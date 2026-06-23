Jets’ Geno Smith ‘Assault’ Case Takes a Turn After New Update

Insider Andy Slater initially shared on Monday, June 22, that the “alleged battery” case against New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith had been closed.

However, there has been a new update on the situation.

A spokesperson from the Davie (Fla) police department shared a statement with ESPN’s Rich Cimini:

“We were informed yesterday evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at this time.”

An update this morning from the Davie (Fla) police on Geno Smith: Spokesperson: "We were informed yesterday evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at… https://t.co/U9bpwxVdxC — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 23, 2026

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared the same statement on social media regarding the “assault allegations.”

What We Know

“Officers were summoned to Smith’s home Sunday afternoon after a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend called 911 and said she was assaulted by him,” Cimini wrote.

The woman posted a video on Instagram in which she said, “[Smith] ran outside and attacked me.”

According to the audio obtained by TMZ Sports from the emergency dispatcher 911 call, the woman said, “My ex-boyfriend just beat me up.”

The woman told the 911 dispatcher that there are “video cameras all throughout the house [and] all outside in the front where he attacked me … He probably deleted all the footage off the camera.”

“No one was arrested or taken into custody at the scene, according to the Davie Police Department, which said Monday it’s ‘not an active case,’ but still being reviewed,” Cimini wrote.

Neither Smith nor the Jets has responded to the allegations.

Jets Are off Until Training Camp

Head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t required to speak again until the Jets return to training camp.

The rookies will report on Saturday, July 25. The veterans will report on Tuesday, July 28. Gang Green is set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 29.

The Jets have four quarterbacks listed on the 91-man roster:

Smith was immediately crowned as the starting quarterback ahead of the 2026 season after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the QB1 job is solidified, the same can’t be said for the backup quarterback role. The Jets have done their homework on the available options in free agency.

One of those kicks of the tires was veteran passer Russell Wilson. After taking a free-agent visit with the team, Wilson ultimately decided to end his football career and transition into a broadcasting role.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini has previously stated that he has a feeling that the Jets could still add a veteran quarterback to the roster ahead of the season. Given everything that is happening, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider adding some insurance.

Head coach Aaron Glenn’s final message before breaking for camp seemed to indicate that they will let things play out with the current group that they have. He also said that last year, and then when new evidence was presented, the team signed veteran placekicker Nick Folk.

That will be something to watch as we get closer to the start of the 2026 season in September. The Jets open the season in Tennessee against the Titans in Week 1.