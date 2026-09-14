Geno Smith Sends Strong Message on Jets’ Offensive Line After Week 1 Win

The New York Jets kicked off the 2026 campaign with a comfortable 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. While expectations aren’t exactly high for the Jets this season, they were in control of this game from the opening kickoff, with veteran quarterback Geno Smith putting together a composed performance in his first contest back with the team that initially drafted him.

While the rushing attack did most of the heavy lifting, Smith turned in a clean outing, as he completed 19 of his 24 pass attempts for 215 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he also didn’t commit a turnover, and in a bigger surprise, he wasn’t sacked once. After getting demolished by opposing pass rushers in 2025 while with the Las Vegas Raiders, Smith offered some high praise for the Jets’ offensive line after this game.

Geno Smith Gushes Over Jets’ Offensive Line

Smith began his career as a second-round pick with the Jets back in the 2013 NFL Draft, and after being a backup for most of his career, he managed to get himself back on track during a stint with the Seattle Seahawks. After one year with the Raiders, New York decided to reunite with Smith by picking him up in an offseason trade.

At this point, Smith is a bridge quarterback for the Jets, but there’s a belief within the organization that he can help the offense reach its full potential. New York wasn’t necessarily firing on all cylinders against Tennessee, but considering how awful its opponent looked, it didn’t really have to.

Perhaps the most encouraging part of this win was the play of the offensive line. Not only did Smith not get sacked, but the Jets also managed to pick up 152 yards and both of their touchdowns on the ground. Smith knows what it is like to play behind a bad offensive line (he was sacked 55 times last season with the Raiders), so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he was singing this group’s praises after the game.

“Outstanding,” Smith said of the Jets’ offensive line. “I thought the guys did a tremendous job giving me lanes to throw through. I don’t think I got touched at all, and that’s always a great sign. I thought we ran the ball well, we slowed them down, and when we needed to pass the ball, I thought the protection was outstanding.”

Jets Could Be Better Than Expected With Geno Smith Under Center

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Geno Smith #7 of the New York Jets reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Jets offense is stocked full of talent, with playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall leading the way, but for years, there’s been a big question mark at the quarterback position. Smith isn’t necessarily the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, but at the very least, he’s a reliable option who has proven he can move the ball up and down the field.

A big part of success for quarterbacks in the NFL involves being protected by the guys in front of them, and for one game at least, New York’s o-line managed to get the job done. The Jets will immediately face a more difficult challenge in Week 2, as they have a matchup with the Green Bay Packers waiting for them on Sunday, Sep. 20.