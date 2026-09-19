Jets Adding Rams Super Bowl Champion, Dolphins All-Pro for Packers Game

The New York Jets are elevating Jason Sanders and Troy Reeder to their game-day roster for Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

This is Sanders’ second elevation. That means the Jets can elevate him once more before they have to either sign him to their 53-man roster or go with another option. The Jets have Blake Grupe on the 53-man roster.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said before Week 1 that he wanted to give Grupe more time.

Sanders, a First Team All-Pro with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, went 3-for-4 on field goals and converted both of his extra point tries in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

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This could be Sanders’ final appearance with the Jets barring a setback with Grupe, but Reeder is getting his first crack at impressing Glenn and Co. during the regular season.

Reeder, 32, won a Super Bowl with the Los Angelels Rams in 2021. A former undrafted free agent, Reeder spent his entire career in LA, with one campaign with the Chargers breaking up his six with the Rams.

He has 335 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions in his career.

Reeder initially signed with the Jets on September 2. So, the veteran linebacker is still relatively new to their system and team.

Like Sanders, the Jets have now started the countdown on Reeder. They can elevate him two more times before they will need to either sign him to the active roster or move on. This elevation comes amid a knee injury to starter Jamien Sherwood.

Sherwood practiced in full on back-to-back days and does not have an injury designation.

Still, adding Reeder for game day as an emergency option for Sherwood is a prudent decision by Glenn and the Jets, even if only for one week.