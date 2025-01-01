Jets Predicted to Part Ways With $8.4 Million Starter After Horrific Season

The New York Jets are changing kickers once again.

Gang Green announced on Tuesday, December 31 that they have placed veteran placekicker Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve. This is the second time he was placed on IR this season due to injury.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said Zuerlein is a “likely cap casualty” in 2025. This past offseason he signed a two-year deal for $8.4 million which was the biggest contract for a kicker in Jets history.

Zuerlein has “no guaranteed money left” on his contract, Cimini added. However, according to Cimini, if the team releases him, that’ll leave a dead cap charge of $2.3 million with a net savings of $2.5 million.

Jets Have Called an Audible at The Line of Scrimmage

In a corresponding move, the Jets signed kicker Greg Joseph to the 53-man roster.

Joseph, 30, is in the middle of his seventh NFL season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Florida Atlantic.

The Jets are the No. 11 team that Joseph has played for in his professional career. Joseph has converted 115 of his 140 field goal attempts during that run. That is an 82.1% career conversion rate. On his extra point attempts, he has gone 154-for-170 [90.6% conversion rate].

He will replace Zuerlein who was in the middle of a career-worst season. This season he finished 9-of-15 on his field goals which was a league-worst 60% conversion rate.

The kicker position is a fickle one.

Last year Zuerlein turned in perhaps the greatest single season we have ever seen for a Jets kicker. He was 35-of-38 and delivered in the clutch when it mattered most throughout the season.

Jets Take a Chance on a Former First-Round Draft Choice

The season might be over in terms of playoff hopes for the Jets, but there will be more football to play in 2025.

Interim Jets general manager Phil Savage claimed linebacker Jamin Davis off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis, 26, was the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders. After being cut by Washington in late October of 2024 he was picked up by the Vikings.

Across his four seasons in the league, Davis has racked up 287 tackles, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits, six pass deflections, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

The Jets’ future at the linebacker position is very murky. C.J. Mosley could retire or get released by the team this offseason. Jamien Sherwood is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. In 2025 Quincy Williams will only have one more year left on his contract.

Plus on top of all of that, a new regime is taking over at the head coach and general manager position this offseason. Will the Jets be a 3-4 defense? Or maybe a 4-3? How important are linebackers in their scheme?

Davis is a low-risk versus high-reward kind of move. If he continues to underwhelm which has resulted in him bouncing around early in his career – then you simply move on this offseason. However if he turns his career around, the Jets found a diamond in the rough.