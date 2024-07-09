Jets Encouraged to Sign Available Pro Bowl Receiver

As the New York Jets prepare for training camp, a veteran free agent like Hunter Renfrow could be a solid depth piece to add to the team’s wide receiver room.

The Jets were given a few free agents to consider signing before training camp by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. The list included some interesting names, including Lawrence Guy and Quandre Diggs.

Knox laid out the case for Renfrow in New York.

“The remaining free-agent receiver pool isn’t particularly deep, but the Jets could potentially win big by taking a flier on former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow,” Knox wrote. “Renfrow could be a strong option in the slot who could spell [Malachi Corley] and provide a dependable third-down target.”

Renfrow is still a free agent just weeks away from training camp. The Jets, or another NFL team, could bring him in on a cheap short-term contract to keep his NFL career alive.

Does Hunter Renfrow Have Anything Left in the Tank?

Expectations weren’t high for Renfrow heading into the NFL. However, he ended up carving out a very respectable pro career.

Renfrow is one of the ultimate college walk-on success stories. With negligible FBS interest, he walked on to play for the Clemson Tigers, where he would become a two-time national champion and two-time All-ACC selection.

Still, at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, Renfrow wasn’t a physically imposing NFL prospect. He waited until the fifth round in 2019 to hear his name called by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Against all odds, Renfrow ended up becoming a draft gem. He played a key role in the Raiders offense over his first three seasons, capped off with a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2021 that resulted in a Pro Bowl selection.

Unfortunately, that production has seen a sharp decline over the last two seasons. In 27 games over the last two years, he’s recorded just 61 catches for 585 yards and two touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus was also pessimistic about Renfrow’s ability last year. After strong grades of 74.0 and higher in his first three seasons, Renfrow dropped all the way to a poor grade of 48.6 in 2023.

There’s a chance Renfrow can turn things around, and he’s only 28 years old. However, the sharp drop-off in production is likely a big reason he’s still a free agent.

Malachi Corley Could Be a Long-Term Starting Slot

It’s not a bad idea for the Jets to add some depth at slot receiver. However, it looks like Malachi Corley will hold that starting spot down in 2023.

Corley was an exciting weapon for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. He earned first-team All-CUSA honors in his final two college seasons. Over that span, he recorded 180 receptions for 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Despite the college success, Corley still faces an uphill battle to earn a starting spot. Offseason workouts have indicated that Xavier Gipson is currently the starter ahead of Corley in the slot receiver role.

That could change during training camp and the preseason. However, Corley could also quickly learn that nothing is given at the NFL level, and he’ll need to dive into the playbook while getting on the same page with Aaron Rodgers to see the field in 2024.