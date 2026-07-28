Jets Praised for 2 of the Most Impactful Moves of the Offseason

The New York Jets have pulled off some needle-making moves.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked the top 50 most impactful moves of the offseason. The Jets had two of their moves included on the list.

No. 26: Drafting Pass Rusher David Bailey

“The most pro-ready pass rusher in the 2026 class, Bailey was drafted to upgrade a defense that produced just 26 sacks last season (second-fewest). Bailey has the first-step quickness, flexibility to cut the corner, and counters to win at the top of the rush. He will be expected to produce early in the season, which shouldn’t be an issue after he tied for first in the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025,” Bowen wrote.

No. 44: Trading for QB Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders

“Smith struggled in Las Vegas last season, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions. But he will have a stronger supporting cast in New York, led by fifth-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. If Smith’s decision-making improves, he should provide more stability to the Jets offense than we saw in 2025,” Bowen said.

Not Your Normal Jets Offseason

There is a running joke amongst Jets fans about winning the offseason. A paper championship to celebrate the hype train of free agent signings, draft picks, and trades.

The Jets would have a dynasty if these paper championship belts actually counted for something. Gang Green has a reputation for making splashy, headline-grabbing moves that have sizzle but often lack substance.

This offseason wasn’t like any of the other ones in recent memory. The Jets made moves just like any team, but they didn’t win headlines.

Will this alternate strategy result in more wins? Only time will tell, but there is certainly a different vibe to this offseason.

These Moves Were Interesting Choices

Smith making the list of the top 50 most impactful moves is a tad surprising. The former West Virginia product’s return to the Jets has been met with far more jokes than praise in the social media streets.

Things didn’t exactly go according to plan during Smith’s first stint with the team. Plus, this offseason has had more bad headlines than good ones.

Bailey’s inclusion on a list like this is the opposite of surprising; it was expected. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The first defender off the board.

Bailey became the highest-drafted defensive player in franchise history. If that isn’t an impactful move, I’m not sure what is.

The pressure is on for the young defender to make an immediate impact for the green and white. This past season, the Jets ranked 31st in sacks and failed to create havoc for opposing quarterbacks.

If Bailey can create that type of disruption, it should have a ripple effect on the rest of the defense. Offenses will have to start gameplanning to stop Bailey, which should create more one-on-one matchups for other defenders on the team.

If Bailey fails to make the impact the Jets or ESPN is expecting, head coach Aaron Glenn will be out of a job in New York a year from now.