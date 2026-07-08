Jets QB Geno Smith Involved in a New Incident: Report

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is back in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared a new legal incident that Smith found himself involved in this week via the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“[Smith] was pulled over for speeding [on Monday July 6] at about 11 o’clock in the morning.” … “The police report claimed that he was doing 70 in a 45 mph zone. He also wasn’t able to produce a license at the scene,” Cimini revealed on the show.

“There’s another development relating to Geno & I want to make sure we put this in the proper context because in a vacuum it would be no big deal, but given what allegedly happened a few weeks ago, I guess it all goes into the story.” … “These are traffic violations, these are not misdemeanors, these are citations. It’s about $400 in fines. He doesn’t even have to show up in court. It’s your basic speeding ticket,” Cimini explained.

“I just thought it deserved to be mentioned because of all of the other stuff that has been happening,” Cimini added.

No New Update to Share on Allegations

Smith was initially in the news this offseason because of “assault allegations.”

Insider Andy Slater had previously reported that the case had been closed after a review by the Davie (Fla) police department. However, upon further review, the case was reopened.

“We were informed yesterday evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active, and we cannot release any additional information at this time,” the Davie (Fla) police department said on June 23 via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

So what’s the latest update? According to Cimini, there is nothing to share.

“With the allegations that emerged a couple of weeks ago with his ex-girlfriend, the allegations of a dispute or perhaps domestic violence, we don’t know that yet, no change. They’re still investigating it. I have not received any update from the Davie police department. So presumably that investigation is still underway. No arrests, no charges, and that is ongoing,” Cimini shared on Wednesday, July 8.

Simply a Bad Look for the Jets Starting Quarterback

Is a speeding ticket a big deal? No, not really.

“There are millions of tickets issued each year, and the average driver faces a 17% chance of being ticketed in a year. Almost one-quarter (24.6%) of tickets are for speeding,” MarketWatchGuides revealed.

However, when you package this with the rest of the Smith offseason to date, it’s just a bad look.

According to the New York Post, on March 18 earlier this year, Smith “was pulled over by a Davie PD officer on a roadway in Davie, Fla. after he had allegedly been driving a Rolls Royce with improper tags.”

“The cop ended up issuing Smith two citations before letting him go — one for attaching tag (license plate) not assigned, and one for driver’s license not carried/exhibit on demand. Court records show Smith disposed of the matter [in May],” Edward Lewis of the New York Post wrote.

Again, all things considered a minor traffic violation, but just another bad look. This was the second time this offseason that Smith had been stopped and fined by the Davie (Fla) police department for not carrying his license with him.