Irv Charles Fires off 2-Word Message After Jets-Seahawks Trade

On the move.

The New York Jets struck a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Gang Green is moving veteran wide receiver and special teams ace Irv Charles to Seattle in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Shortly after the trade news was posted online, Charles took to his Instagram to say, “outta there.”

That rubbed some fans the wrong way on social media.

Top Social Media Reactions to Charles Trade Comments

“Who does this brother think he is 😭,” one fan responded.

Another fan jumped in saying, “😂 all these idiots leaving the team like this. Newsflash rejects you were the problem.”

“Ight screwem,” Stefan, a writer for Jets X-Factor, posted.

Charles, 29, is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 219 pounds. He originally joined the Jets in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. Charles had been with the Jets for the last four years before being traded to Seattle on Wednesday, May 27.

According to Pro Football Reference, Charles appeared in 25 games with zero starts. He only played 53 offensive snaps during his Jets tenure, but he made a much larger impact on special teams. Charles finished with 450 special teams snaps with the Jets.

At the end of the 2024 season, Charles suffered a torn ACL. During the 2025 offseason, he signed an ERFA (exclusive rights free agent) deal with the Jets. That meant the green and white held his rights, but he didn’t end up playing a snap as he recovered from the injury.

Another Mougey Masterclass

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that this was the 13th player trade that general manager Darren Mougey has executed since taking over the team.

Charles, at one point in his Jets tenure, was considered a key piece to the special teams puzzle. However, his job was stolen last year while he was recovering from an injury.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said Charles was “unlikely” to make the Jets’ roster this summer. So Mougey got a pick for a player who is 29, coming off a serious injury, who likely had no shot of making the roster. How can you not like this deal?

The condition of the draft choice the Jets are receiving wasn’t immediately reported at the time of publication, but it is likely based on whether Charles makes the Seahawks roster. The odds of that happening are higher in Seattle than they were in New York.

“Stiggers and Kene [Nwangwu] took his job while he was out, impressive to get a pick for a specialist like that coming off a major knee injury,” NFL analyst Will Parkinson said.

Mougey is getting something for nothing.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso of Badlands said on X, “Charles missed all of last year when the Jets had the best special teams unit in football and [the] team has plenty of options at gunner between [Qwan’tez] Stiggers, [VJ] Payne, [Arian] Smith and [Jarvis] Brownlee so not a surprising move, IMO.”

Charles goes from a three-win team in the Jets to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Not too shabby.