Jets Cut WR After Injury in Practice, Sign Former Texans Pass Catcher

The New York Jets are switching out wide receivers.

Gang Green is waiving WR Quentin Skinner after he suffered an injury in practice. In a corresponding roster move, the Jets are signing former Houston Texans wide receiver Jalen Walthall.

The New Kid on Campus

Walthall, 23, will turn 24 during the 2026 season.

“Walthall started his collegiate career at Hawaii before transferring to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he played the past two seasons. As a Cardinal, Walthall had 155 receptions for 2,137 yards (13.8 per), and 22 TDs. He had 9 games with 100-plus receiving yards. His best game was against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he recorded 220 yards and 2 TDs,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote in a press release.

He didn’t hear his name called during the 2026 NFL draft. Following the draft, Walthall joined the Texans roster. Earlier this week, Houston parted ways with their rookie wide receiver.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Walthall as the No. 41 wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft. In “The Beast,” he graded him as a seventh-round pick to a priority free agent.

At his Pro Day, he was listed at 6-foot-1 and weighed 197 pounds.

“Walthall is an average size-speed-strength athlete, but his route quickness and adjustment ability are translatable qualities. He will compete for a WR 4/5 role in training camp,” Brugler wrote in “The Beast.”

During his two years at Incarnate Word, Brugler revealed that Walthall lined up as a boundary wide receiver 90.7% of the time.

The best season of Walthall’s collegiate career came in 2024. He started 14 games, caught 85 passes for 1,290 receiving yards, and caught 14 touchdowns, per Brugler.

A Debbie Downer

Skinner is being waived with an injury designation. If he gets claimed by another team, he will join that roster. However, if no one claims him, Skinner will revert to the Jets’ injured reserve.

Skinner, 24, will turn 25 during the 2026 season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025. The Jets were intrigued with his size: he’s listed at 6-foot-5 and weighed in at 195 pounds.

After not making the 53-man roster last season, the Jets brought him back on the practice squad. According to the Jets’ press release, Skinner appeared in one game last season. In that contest, he converted a two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills.

Top Plays From Jets OTAs

Before the last week of OTAs for the Jets, the team account shared the top five plays from the offseason practice sessions.

Among the plays was a Demario Davis interception. The Jets didn’t register a single interception across 17 games during the 2025 season. That’ll be a drought that the Jets look to break officially once the regular season arrives in September.

Another player who cracked the list is second-year wide receiver Arian Smith. For a variety of reasons, Smith didn’t get to strut his stuff during his rookie campaign.

Some of it is his own doing, and some of it is not, considering the lackluster quarterback play in 2025. In 2026, he gets a fresh start to show that he can be a piece of this machine at wide receiver.