Jets Dream Reunion With All-Pro Dies After Vikings Deal

A reunion between the New York Jets and former All-Pro defensive back Jamal Adams isn’t happening.

“Year 10 #skol,” Adams posted on X on Monday, July 27. Shortly after that, a flurry of reporters confirmed that Adams had signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

During the 2025 offseason, Adams admitted that he was seeking a “dream” reunion with the Jets, the team that originally selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

It never came to fruition. This offseason, Adams made several social media posts indicating that he was once again interested in joining the Jets. It appears the feeling wasn’t mutual.

Immediate Chance at Revenge

If Adams makes the Vikings’ roster, he will have a chance to directly show the Jets what they’re missing.

In Week 17, the Vikings are scheduled to travel to MetLife Stadium to play against the Jets on January 3.

When Adams was notified of that game being on the schedule, he “liked” the post on X.

Jamal Adams is scheduled to make his return to MetLife Stadium on January 3 when the #Vikings visit the #Jets in Week 17. 👀 https://t.co/yPx7hNg29m pic.twitter.com/GGcwGJ5VIU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 28, 2026

Adams’ Role Revealed

National NFL reporter for CBS Sports, Matt Zenitz, revealed that Minnesota is “expected to use Jamal Adams at linebacker.”

The #Vikings are expected to use Jamal Adams at linebacker, a source tells @CBSSports. Moved to linebacker last season with the Raiders after spending the first eight years of his career at safety. Now set to continue playing linebacker in Minnesota. https://t.co/mm2kQw0meC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 28, 2026

Through the first eight years of his career, Adams played the safety position. That includes a pair of All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl appearances with the Jets. However, this past season he played linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams, 30, will turn 31 during the 2026 season. It appears the position change rejuvenated Adams last year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adams finished as a top-33 linebacker in the NFL in 2025:

Overall grade: 33rd out of 88 qualifying linebackers (67.3)

Pass rush grade: 20th out of 88 qualifying linebackers (71.4)

Coverage grade: 15th out of 88 qualifying linebackers (69.2)

Run defense grade: 59th out of 88 qualifying linebackers (62.3)

Jets Could Still Use Some More Linebacker Help

If you’re to believe everything on the internet is true, Adams said he would’ve been willing to play for the veteran minimum to join the Jets.

We will never know if that was really true, but what we do know is the Jets need help at that position.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic listed the competition for the third linebacker role as one of the top to watch in training camp.

“This is another position group that could use some reinforcements behind the starters. As it stands, in what should be predominantly a 3-4 defense, the thought of losing Jamien Sherwood or Demario Davis to injury is scary,” Rosenblatt wrote.

“[Francisco] Mauigoa had some moments as a rookie, but it was a bumpy road, as he was forced to play before he was ready. [Marcelino] McCrary-Ball and [Mykal] Walker are better suited as special-teams players than full-time contributors on defense,” Rosenblatt added.

One of the names Rosenblatt had listed as a potential option was Adams, before he signed with the Vikings. He is a polarizing guy.

Some people were for it, and some people were against it. Count longtime radio host Brandon Tierney in the anti-Adams camp. He shared his unfiltered thoughts about the potential reunion on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“I’ve got a pretty short memory with a lot of stuff there. But I’ll never forget and maybe I don’t know maybe it hits me and @JakeAsman and I don’t know what you’re thinking Jake but maybe it hits guys like me and Jake differently than @RichCimini who is a true tried reporter you know listen when I see him on Instagram live smoking a cigar with a drink celebrating his leaving of the Jets like I don’t forget that stuff,” Tierney explained.

“But I am not interested, like I am holding a grudge, and the way you left matters to me, and his exit was so messy and sloppy, and I will attribute certain things to youth. I’ve made some youthful indiscretions. I think we all have, and certainly people can mature, but he was basically dancing on our grave. That video rubbed me the wrong way. Stay away. Not interested,” Tierney said indirectly to Adams.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Rich Cimini didn’t think a reunion was happening with Adams. However, Cimini did say that he could see Adams excel in a specific role had he been brought in. Now the Jets will have to look elsewhere.