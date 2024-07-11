Former $70 Million Jets All-Pro Is Back in NFL on New Deal: Report

Former New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is back in the NFL.

Turron Davenport of ESPN shared the news on social media that Adams and the Tennessee Titans came to terms on a one-year deal.

Adams is now reunited with his former defensive backs coach with the Jets, Dennard Wilson, who was with him for three seasons from 2017 through 2019.

Adams Has Fallen off a Cliff Due to Injuries

The Jets parted ways with Adams via a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

In exchange for Adams, the Jets received a pair of future first-round draft choices. Those picks became Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and member of the Pro Football Writer’s Association All-Rookie team Alijah Vera-Tucker.

It seemingly worked out in the long run for the Jets, but in the immediate short term, New York suffered the consequences of dealing away one of their best players. In 2020 and 2021, the Jets combined to win just six regular season games, in the two years following the Adams trade.

Adams ended up becoming the highest-paid safety at the time in NFL history on a $70 million contract.

While the former LSU product had some success in Seattle, like breaking the single-season sack record for a defensive back (9.5), his tenure was marred by injuries.

Adams who rocked jersey No. 33 missed 33 games during his four-year tenure with the Seahawks. On March 5, Seattle released Adams and he had been a free agent until joining the Titans in mid-July.

Potential Reunion Between Adams and the Jets Wasn’t Going to Happen

From the outside looking in, the safety position appears to be the biggest weakness on the Jets roster.

This offseason the green and white lost its interception leader when Jordan Whitehead hit free agency and ultimately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Whitehead gone, the Jets appeared [and you could argue they still do] need another safety on the roster.

That sparked some speculation from fans on social media that Adams could maybe return to his old stomping grounds in New York.

Adams seemed to flirt back with fans on social media about a potential reunion. On his Instagram story, Adams posted several old photos of himself in a Jets uniform.

Despite all that noise, Connor Hughes of SNY ended all of that chatter with a thickening thud on X previously Twitter.

“The #Jets have ‘zero’ interest in a reunion with recently-released safety Jamal Adams, multiple sources told @SNYtv, despite social media rumblings that Adams wants to come back to NYJ. Adams finished 2023 with a PFF grade of 54.9, which ranked 95th among safeties who played 20% of their team’s snaps. The former first-round pick has 4 interceptions in 80 career games,” Hughes said.

While Adams won’t be suiting up for the Jets in 2024, he will be playing against them this season.

Gang Green is scheduled to play the Titans in Tennessee in Week 2 at 1:00 pm. It won’t have the same juice that it would have if Adams was returning to MetLife Stadium, but it’ll add some sizzle.