$45 Million Jets Star Gets Disrespected by NFL Ranking

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood earned some respect this offseason after receiving a $45 million contract ahead of free agency. That deal made him a top-five highest-paid LB in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

However, Sherwood didn’t receive love from everyone.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus released his linebacker rankings ahead of the 2025 season. He placed Sherwood at No. 28 on his list, barely making the cut.

“The injury to C.J. Mosley early in the 2024 season paved the way for Sherwood to take on an expanded role. In his first season as a starter, the 25-year-old linebacker produced a 73.8 PFF overall grade, ranking 16th in the NFL among qualifiers. With Aaron Glenn heading the Jets in 2025, Sherwood has a good chance of taking a big step forward,” Cameron explained in an article for PFF.

Sherwood Gets Tossed Down the Tier System

Cameron ranked his top-32 linebackers in the NFL and then separated them into tiers.

Sherwood was at the top of his sixth tier.

“Linebackers are the heart of a defense and perhaps the most difficult position to rank on the football field. Unlike other spots on the defense, high-level play at linebacker requires a complete game in all three major defensive facets. Being able to fit the run, cover, and rush the passer sets apart the elite names from the rest of the pack. While not every player on this list is proficient in all three, each brings something to the table,” Cameron said.

Whenever you think someone is too low on a list, the next question is, who would you take off?

Mosley, who the Jets cut and currently remains a free agent, was somehow ranked as the No. 15 best linebacker in the NFL. That is 13 spots higher than Sherwood.

Mosley has had a better career than Sherwood, but this isn’t an all-time linebacker ranking; it is supposed to rank who the best LBs are heading into the next season.

One-Year Sample Size Likely Hurt Sherwood

One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.

Last season, Mosley dealt with injuries to his toe and neck that forced him to miss 13 games. That opened the door for Sherwood, and he seized it, never looking back.

Sherwood delivered a career season, setting new personal bests in total tackles (158), sacks (two), solo tackles (98), and pass deflections (three).

Before 2024, Sherwood had served in a rotational role at linebacker. If you, as an analyst, don’t want to judge based on such a small sample size, I can understand that. Sherwood’s placement on the list can suffer, but No. 28 seems incredibly harsh.

However, you need to be consistent.

Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles was the No. 2-ranked linebacker on this same list and was the top of tier 2.

Last season, he had an incredible year, being in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, earning first-team All-Pro honors, being selected to the Pro Bowl, and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.

Baun burst on the scene, setting new career highs with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

Before the 2024 season, Baun’s career high for tackles in a single season was 30. Baun had a small sample size, but still earned a top-two linebacker ranking, yet Sherwood was thrown in at No. 28 with the same level of sample size.

I’m not saying Sherwood should be ranked higher than Baun. However, the gap between Baun and Sherwood, both one-year sample size players, shouldn’t be 26 slots in a positional ranking.