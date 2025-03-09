Hi, Subscriber

Jets Make Massive $45 Million Splash to Lock Down 25-Year-Old

  • 48 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Glenn, Jets
Getty
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaking at his media availability.

The New York Jets have made their first free agent splash of the Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey era.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Sunday, March 9 that the Jets are re-signing linebacker Jamien Sherwood to a three-year $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jets Dole out Big Money to One of Their Very Own

Sherwood, 25, is now making $15 million per season on his new deal. That annual salary places him inside the top-five highest paid linebackers in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

The former Auburn product got his first chance to be a full-time starter this past season when team captain C.J. Mosley went down due to injury.

Sherwood made the most of his opportunity.

He appeared in all 17 games and made 16 starts. During that run, Sherwood totaled 158 tackles, 98 of which were of the solo variety, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections.

This long term deal ensures that the Jets have at least one building block at the linebacker position for the foreseeable future.

Quincy Williams only has one year left on his contract through 2025. Mosley could retire or be released this offseason.

Jets Read the Room at Linebacker and Decided to Retain Their Own

The theme ahead of free agency among teams was to keep their own talent.

Over the last several days, teams across the league have locked down their own players set to hit the open market. That includes several at the linebacker position.

The Jets simply copy-and-pasted what the Kansas City Chiefs gave linebacker Nick Bolton.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media on Sunday, March 9 that the Chiefs kept Bolton out of free agency. He signed the same exact deal that Sherwood did, three years for $45 million with $30 million of that guaranteed.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sherwood can now be the centerpiece of the Jets’ new era on the defensive side of the ball. Aaron Glenn, while known for his defensive prowess, will not be calling the plays this season. Instead he handed those responsibilities off to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

NBC analyst and former quarterback Chris Simms doesn’t like that fun fact.

He told Jets senior reporter Eric Allen at the NFL Combine that it “doesn’t make sense” that Glenn won’t be calling the plays for the Jets defense this season.

Simms explained that the reason Glenn got the job with the Jets is because of his fantastic ability to call defense. “That’s why he got the [NYJ HC] job,” Simms explained.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Make Massive $45 Million Splash to Lock Down 25-Year-Old

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x