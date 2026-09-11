Jets Make Unexpected Roster Move Before Week 1 Clash vs. Titans

The New York Jets are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their Week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans. For most of the year, the Jets likely aren’t going to be given much of a chance to win their respective games, but against the Titans, many folks are expecting a tightly contested contest.

For much of the summer, New York hasn’t had a straight answer when it comes to its kicker position, and that has remained true just days ahead of this game. The Jets have been thorough in their search for a reliable kicker, and on Friday morning, the team made another unexpected decision at this spot, as it was revealed that Jason Sanders would be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for this matchup.

Jets Name Jason Sanders Their Starting Kicker for Week 1

After moving on from Nick Folk this offseason, the Jets cycled through kickers like it was nobody’s business. Even with the team cutting its roster down to 53 players, it still didn’t have a real answer at this position, which led to a handful of players being brought in for workouts.

Eventually, it seemed like Blake Grupe had earned the job for himself, as he secured a spot on the 53-man roster. On the practice squad, though, Sanders loomed as a potential option if Grupe struggled. To begin the season at the very least, though, Grupe appeared to be the starter, but once again the Jets have made a relatively surprising decision at this spot.

Despite having Grupe on their 53-man roster, New York is opting to roll with Sanders as its starter for Week 1, meaning it will elevate him to the active roster on Sunday. Grupe will remain on the 53-man roster for the time being, giving New York two active kickers for its season-opener.

The Jets have named Jason Sanders their kicker for Sunday’s game vs. the Titans,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X. “They will elevate him from the practice squad while also carrying Blake Grupe on the 53-man roster.”

Jets Hoping Jason Sanders Can Rediscover All-Pro Form

Getty The Jets have named Jason Sanders their starting kicker for their Week 1 contest against the Titans

Of the kickers the Jets have taken a look at throughout the summer, Sanders obviously has the most experience of the group, having previously been the Miami Dolphins‘ starter from 2018 to 2024. Sanders earned All-Pro First Team honors in 2020, but while he remained consistent during his time with the team, he never managed to reach those heights again.

Sanders didn’t kick at all last season due to a hip injury, but if he’s healthy, he could very well make the Jets’ starting job his own. New York likely isn’t done making moves at the kicker position, but for now, Sanders is the starter, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can solidify his standing with a strong performance against Tennessee.