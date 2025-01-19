Hi, Subscriber

Jets Coach Bolts to NFC, Key NYJ Players Could Follow Him

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets
Former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich warming up ahead of an NFL game.

Jeff Ulbrich has officially moved on from the New York Jets.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on social media that they have hired Ulbrich as their new defensive coordinator.

Key Jets Free Agents Could Bolt to Atlanta in Free Agency

ESPN’s Rich Cimini warned that “something to watch in free agency” is the defensive free agents for the Jets.

“Pending Jets free agents on defense include LB Jamien Sherwood and CB D.J. Reed,” Cimini said.

Sherwood started the 2024 season as a backup but after an injury to C.J. Mosley in Week 2, Sherwood ascended to the starting lineup.

The former Auburn product appeared in all 17 games and finished top-three in the NFL in tackles (158), per ESPN.

Sherwood, 25, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He told ESPN radio host Jake Asman in January that he would like to stay with the Jets but said there are a lot of things out of his control.

That includes a new regime taking over the green and white. What defense will the Jets run? Will Sherwood be in their plans?

We have a lot more questions than answers.

Reed, unlike Sherwood, has openly discussed the possibility of ditching the Jets this offseason.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” Reed said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

That doesn’t exactly sound like a guy who is in a rush to return to the Big Apple. Reed wanted an extension from the Jets before his contract year – that didn’t happen – so now he’s ready to move on.

Both players could reunite with Ulbrich in Atlanta. However, if that’s going to happen, the Falcons have some work to do.

According to Over The Cap, the dirty birds are No. 28 in available cap space with negative $8.8 million

 

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

