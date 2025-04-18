Jets’ Quarterback Room Hints At Draft Day Decision

The New York Jets made a splash just a few hours after NFL free agency began when first year head coach Aaron Glenn went out and got his quarterback. Former second overall pick Justin Fields signed a two-year $40 million contract with the Jets in early March.

With their presumed starter secured, and back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor still under contract, there is something to be said about the similarities of traits in the Jets QB room.

“So, I think if you focus on running the ball… I think that needs to be an area of focus,” said Jim Miller of SiriusXM. “They really need to tap into that more. And of course, that he can play off the bootlegs, things that Justin does really well with his legs, quarterback draws, where he can take advantage of his skill sets and utilize in more capacity to make plays and move the chains.”

It is clear that the Jets’ offensive playbook will be predicated around a quarterback with a big arm and the ability to be mobile.

Jalen Milroe Plug And Play

One thing that is often overlooked by the NFL consumer is the ability for a back-up quarterback to be seamlessly implemented into the team’s offense when the moment arises. For a success story, look no further than Tyler Huntley, who famously made the pro-bowl in 2022 after taking over for Lamar Jackson and leading the team to a playoff appearance following Jackson’s injury.

For a stark comparison, look to the Indianapolis Colts of the last two seasons. Calling an offense for an explosive runner like Anthony Richardson could not be any more different than the plays you call for a 40-year-old vet like Joe Flacco. As a result, the Colts’ have endured a five year playoff drought.

Enter Jalen Milroe.

“According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple scouts have compared Milroe to New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields due to their shared size, speed and arm strength,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari. “As well as their struggles with ‘accuracy, touch and decision-making'”.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Milroe met with key members of the Jets’ offensive staff at the Alabama pro day.

Seven Is Too Early, And 42 May Be Too Late

Though the talks of the New York Jets’ using their seventh overall pick on Thursday to address the quarterback need have mostly subsided, fears that four quarterbacks may be gone in the first round are starting to circulate.

“The league knows…” teased Todd McShay when discussing Milroe’s acceptance of an invitation to be in the green room at the NFL Draft. “They feel really good about the fact that someone’s going to trade up for him.”

With eight total picks in the draft, and three falling in the first 100, the Jets’ certainly have the draft capital to secure a premier player in the top 10 and their potential quarterback prospect later in the opening round.

“The best course of action for the Jets is a two-pronged approach: a veteran who can play in 2025 and a rookie who can take the reins in 2026,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote.

“Davenport thinks New York could do so in tandem with drafting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, either by trading back for a later first-round pick or using their second-round pick,” reported SI’s Collin Keane