24-Year-Old Jets QB Abruptly Retires, Releases Statement: Report

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that Jordan Travis “informed” the New York Jets of his decision to retire.

Jets QB Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick (No. 171 overall) out of Florida State in 2024, has informed the Jets of his intention to retire. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2025

Shortly after that news went public, Schefter revealed a statement from Travis:

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts, and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply,” Travis said.

The College Injury Proved Too Much to Overcome

Travis, 24, was selected with the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Before he was selected, Travis suffered “a fractured and dislocated ankle that also stretched some ligaments” during his final season at Florida State, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Orthopedist Dr. Robert Anderson, who performed the surgery, still expected Travis to be cleared in time for his first training camp last summer, Pelissero revealed on April 24, 2024.

That never happened. Travis wasn’t able to suit up for a game last season, let alone a practice.

The Jets later admitted that he suffered setbacks during his rehab that resulted in him not practicing or playing.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.