Jets Get Great News on $34.5 Million Free Agent Signing After Update

He’s back.

The New York Jets announced on social media that they have moved pass rusher Joseph Ossai “to the active roster and removed him from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.”

He was placed on the PUP list on July 28, Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote in a press release.

Ossai, 26, joined the Jets this offseason in free agency after signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal that included $22.49 million in guaranteed money.

Ossai’s Placement on the List Was a Bit of a Mystery

When Ossai was initially placed on the PUP list, the team did not disclose a reason. However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote that he “was placed on the physically unable to perform list, as he was unable to pass the physical (undisclosed reason).”

He was placed on the PUP list the same day that the veterans reported to training camp and were taking their physicals and conditioning tests after being on break since mandatory minicamp.

Now it appears that Ossai is ready to contribute.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. During that stretch, he started 12 games and made 61 game appearances.

Ossai collected four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 44 quarterback hits.

He is expected to be a key part of the defensive line rotation for the Jets. With his prowess in run defense, Ossai should be involved on early downs.

Brian Costello of the New York Post broke this story before the team did on Tuesday, August 11.

“He won’t practice this week but can begin working his way back and could practice next week,” Costello wrote.

For the Jets, it’s all about the regular season. They now have a month plus to get him in not just physical shape, but also football shape.

Last season, the Jets ranked 31st in sack production. They also became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season on defense without recording a pick. Those two things are connected.

If you can’t rush the passer, it’s a lot more difficult to create turnovers. However, if the Jets can flip the script and get after the opposing quarterback, the turnovers should follow.

A Lot of Fights at Jets-Bucs Joint Practice

The intensity and competitive fire were certainly present for the first of two joint practices between the Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Listen, these things always happen. The thing is, when they do happen, is it continuous and is it the same players? When it comes to the same players, like we had, then you kick the players out, because it becomes more than just practice. And that’s on both sides. But for the most part, I think guys do a really good job in that situation. And sometimes, you want to make sure that you get a chance to just finish practice out, because you don’t get these opportunities too many times to be able to practice against another team, especially a good team like that, to see exactly where you’re at. So, that would be my philosophy. If it continues to happen over and over again with the same guys, man you kick those players out,” head coach Aaron Glenn told the media.