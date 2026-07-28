Jets Place New $34.5 Million Signing on Shelf After Injury

Some good and some bad news for the New York Jets.

Veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick was moved back to the active roster. However, the team placed pass rusher Joseph Ossai “on the active/physically unable to perform list,” the team announced.

Ossai, 26, joined the Jets this offseason on a three-year deal for $34.5 million, which included $22.49 million guaranteed.

A Sigh of Relief on Ossai News

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said, “The Ossai stint shouldn’t be long there. Just something minor he’s working through.”

Neither the team nor Hughes revealed exactly what Ossai is dealing with. The team placed him on the “Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.”

What does that mean?

“Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. [They] can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster,” NFL Media Group senior researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno wrote.

An Important Piece to the Puzzle

Ossai isn’t a household name.

The former Texas product entered the league as the No. 69 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. During that stretch, Ossai appeared in 61 games and made 12 starts. With those opportunities, he collected 116 tackles, 44 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 16 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks.

Through the first three years of his career, he was used mostly as a role player, but in his final season in Cincinnati, he started nine games.

Ossai’s single-season career high of five sacks didn’t create many headlines. However, he has fans in the analytical community.

“Ossai posted career highs in pressure rate (10.6 percent) and pass rush win rate (12.1 percent) while also delivering the best run-defense season of his career. His 70.7 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade in 2025 was the highest mark he has recorded in the NFL,” Justin Fried of The Jet Press wrote.

That last nugget is particularly important because he may be a starting base end, defensive end, or stand-up outside rusher on run downs. Some of his teammates, Will McDonald and David Bailey, aren’t strong against the run.

He Is Back Like He Never Left

On Saturday, July 25, the Jets placed veteran WR Tim Patrick on the “active/physically unable to perform list.” Three days later, Patrick was removed from that list and returned to the active roster.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic immediately shared that Patrick wasn’t “expected to be out long.” That was an accurate assessment.

There was no update on the other two injured players who were placed on separate lists.

Pass rusher Tyler Baron continues to work himself back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in December of last season. So he remains on the PUP list. Baron is a borderline rosterable player.

That isn’t the case for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat. He is expected to be a big piece of the puzzle, literally and figuratively. Sweat was placed on the NFI list, which stands for “Non-Football-Injury or Illness” list. It means that Sweat was injured in a non-football activity during the break between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

For what it’s worth, Rosenblatt said Sweat’s hamstring injury isn’t considered serious. He was right about Patrick’s injury.