Analyst Strongly Calls out New $2.75 Million Jets Free Agent

There has been a lot of debate about who the WR2 is on the New York Jets roster.

According to Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor, the debate is over: “Josh Reynolds is clearly the Jets’ second-best wide receiver.”

“Some media outlets have labeled [Allen] Lazard as the current favorite to be the Jets’ quasi-WR2 (although that term is overrated in this offense) entering training camp. It’s an easy pick. Among the Jets’ non-Garrett Wilson receivers, Lazard is the most well-known name, has earned the most money, and [has] collected the most fantasy points,” Nania explained.

“Who else should be considered the penciled-in WR2 until proven otherwise? Well, Josh Reynolds. He is unequivocally a better football player than Lazard. There is no evidence to the contrary,” Nania emphatically stated.

Are We Overlooking Reynolds as a Big Piece of the Jets Passing Game?

Reynolds, 30, is one of the only elder statesmen on this roster.

According to the Jets’ official roster sheet, only three players are 30 or older. Reynolds is one of those three.

On March 27, the Jets signed Reynolds to a one-year deal for $2.75 million. It appeared to be a pass-the-biscuits kind of move. The signing didn’t move the needle and mostly flew under the radar.

During his eight years in the NFL, Reynolds has been solid. He has appeared in 116 games and has made 55 starts. With those opportunities, Reynolds has racked up 233 receptions for 3,127 receiving yards and has scored 20 touchdowns.

However, he has never been a Pro Bowl talent. Reynolds has an intriguing floor as a run blocker and solid rotational piece, but the ceiling seems lacking.

Reynolds has only had one year of more than 41 receptions in a single season. He has never had a season with six or more receiving touchdowns. 618 receiving yards is the most he has ever had in a single campaign.

Jets Analyst Believes We Should Put More Respect on Reynolds’ Name

If this is as run-heavy of an offense as some people think it will be, maybe the need for a WR2 becomes less important.

“My guess & people might laugh at this, but if you really look at it, this isn’t that crazy. Josh Reynolds had a really weird life year last year. 2 years ago, Josh Reynolds was like a key part of a team that should’ve went to the Super Bowl,” Jets analyst Joe Caporoso explained on “Badlands.”

“Now he had a killer drop in the NFC Championship game, but was like a 60 catch guy who was playing every snap on a team that was literally a quarter away from going to the Super Bowl & put together 2-3 good years for Sean McVay like hopping in whenever someone got hurt,” Caporoso added. “Like he is probably a little better than he gets credit for.”

There has been a lot of speculation outside the building that the Jets could still make a significant addition to the WR room.

Rumors about Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen, and the Jets, have picked up steam. Maybe one of those moves happens. However, we should embrace the very real possibility that the group the Jets currently have is the one they will trot out during the 2025 season. If that is true, Reynolds has a really good shot at being the WR2 of this offense.