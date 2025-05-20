Jets QB Justin Fields Gets Totally Disrespected, Threatened to Be Replaced

Justin Fields has received zero respect as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback heading into 2025.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently highlighted that, ranking Fields as the No. 28 starting quarterback in the NFL, which has only 32 teams.

“The Jets enter the summer in a strange spot, handing Justin Fields the starting quarterback job with little real competition behind him. Tyrod Taylor slots in as the backup, while undrafted rookie Brady Cook rounds out the depth chart. Fields earned a 71.0 grade with the Steelers in 2024, but passing consistency has eluded him throughout his career. New York may ride it out with Fields for all of 2025, but odds are he’s just keeping the seat warm for a 2026 draft pick,” Kosko said.

Kosko broke down the NFL’s starting quarterbacks into seven tiers: elite, high-end starters, solid starters who have flashed high-end play, solid starters who need more help, young players with a wide range of potential outcomes, veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced, and low-end starters who are not long-term options.

Fields fell in the bottom rung of the “veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced.” He was just above the mendoza line of “low-end starters and not long-term options.”

This Ranking Deserves a Big Fat Come on Man

Fields, 26, is on his third team in three years.

He was selected No. 11 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Fields was traded to Pittsburgh this past offseason for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. This offseason, he signed with the Jets on a two-year, $40 million contract.

Fields’ four-year NFL journey has been marred by inconsistency. However, it’s also fair to point out that the teams around him haven’t been perfect situations.

At only 26 years of age, Fields still has chapters to write in his football story.

Fields deserved to be placed a tier higher in PFF’s QB rankings in the “young players with a wide range of potential outcomes.”

Head coach Aaron Glenn has said throughout this offseason that he doesn’t believe Fields has had a full chance to play the quarterback position in the NFL.

Whether or not he succeeds in those endeavors is another story. This is a preseason ranking of these quarterbacks based on the information we have available.

Fields Goes Through Jets OTAs as QB1

The Jets started phase three of the 2025 offseason, OTAs, on Tuesday, May 20.

Fields turned some heads on day one. The Jets’ official X previously Twitter account posted a 16-second video highlight clip of Fields uncorking a long ball to wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

It’s still unclear what this new look Jets offense will look like with first-time NFL offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. However, what we do know is that Fields will bring something Jets fans have never seen before.

“The Jets haven’t had that kind of dynamic runner at quarterback in, like, ever. Only one quarterback in the modern era has rushed for more than 350 yards in a season — Geno Smith had 366 yards in 2013, his rookie year,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

In 2022, Fields had the second-best rushing season (1,143 rushing yards) of any QB in NFL history. That more than triples the best QB rushing season the Jets have ever had.