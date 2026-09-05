Jets Need to Strike Trade to Land 23.5 Sack NFC Pass Rusher

It’s time for New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey to work his magic.

The Jets need some reinforcements on the edge, and the cross-town rival New York Giants are overflowing with options. A name that has been heavily involved in trade rumors all offseason is pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The former Oregon product entered the NFL as the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Across his first four NFL seasons, he has started 53 games. With those opportunities, he has collected 23.5 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.

In May of this offseason, ESPN insiders and analysts proposed a variety of Thibodeaux trade ideas. The hypothetical offers for a potential trade ranged from a 2027 third-round pick to a 2027 fourth-round pick to a 2027 fifth-round pick to a 2028 third-round pick.

“The Giants were originally looking for better than a third-round pick for Thibodeaux,” ESPN posted in May of 2026. Perhaps the price has dropped since then.

Why Would the Jets Need Another Pass Rusher?

I’m glad you asked. In the Jets’ preseason finale, pass rusher Joseph Ossai injured his foot. Head coach Aaron Glenn provided an injury update this week that is alarming. Ossai suffered some type of plantar fasciitis injury. Glenn indicated that it might have ruptured, but it might not have. He was deemed “week-to-week,” but ESPN’s Rich Cimini has speculated that he could be placed on injured reserve.

If that were to happen, Ossai would be forced to miss at minimum four games, but potentially longer depending on his recovery from this injury.

All of that sounds very scary. The Jets signed Ossai to a three-year, $34.5 million contract in free agency. He was projected to be a starter or at the very least a key rotational defender. Now with him out of the picture, the rotation doesn’t look as good. Last season the Jets ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks (26). That was a direct contributor to the Jets’ interception woes. If you can’t generate a pass rush, the internal clock of the opposing quarterback isn’t sped up to potentially make poor choices.

If he is out for a significant period of time, which it seems is possible, the Jets have to replace his presence in the lineup. Head coach Aaron Glenn’s job is on the line in 2026. He can’t afford to be complacent and assume that the unproven guys will be able to step up to the plate.

This Would Be a Win-Win Move for the Jets

If you trade for Thibodeaux, it’ll help solve a problem immediately. If Ossai eventually returns to the lineup, great, now you have even more depth and an insurance policy at a premium position.

Thibodeaux, 25, will turn 26 before the end of the 2026 season. He has one-year left on his rookie contract for $14.75 million. The former Oregon product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Thibodeaux could command a four-year, $85 million contract extension. That $21.3 million annual salary would place him No. 20 among the highest-paid pass rushers in football, per Over The Cap.

This could potentially be a rental situation, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Thibodeaux heading into a contract year should be as motivated to have a great year. If he has that, after the year you can either re-sign him to a big deal or let him walk in free agency. If the talented pass rusher signs a big-money deal, the Jets could get a compensatory pick in 2028 for losing him.