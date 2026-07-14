Jets Receive Major Update on Geno Smith Battery Case

The New York Jets were forced to go back to the drawing board and make a slew of changes this offseason after a sorely disappointing 2025 campaign. Not only did Aaron Glenn revamp his coaching staff, but the roster, which had been gutted over the past few months, was reconstructed, too.

One of the more notable moves the Jets made saw them reunite with their former quarterback, Geno Smith, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is on track to be New York’s starter under center in 2026, but a battery case filed against him in June raised some serious questions about him moving forward. With training camp drawing near, though, a major update has been issued regarding Smith’s case.

Geno Smith’s Battery Case Declared Inactive by Police

Smith initially began his career with New York all the way back in 2013 after he was selected in the second round of the draft. After being given a shot to start in each of his first two seasons, Smith eventually got benched before spending time with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks as a backup.

After moving on from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks turned the starting job over to Smith, and he promptly turned himself into a Pro Bowl-caliber player. While his lone season with the Raiders went poorly, he is still a bridge option who can hold down the fort until a team finds its quarterback of the future, which is precisely what the Jets are looking for.

The problem is that Smith could face discipline from a battery case that was filed against him late in June. A woman who claimed to be Smith’s ex-girlfriend claimed he assaulted her, and while minor cuts were found on both her and the Jets quarterback, the woman did not provide any follow-up information to the police regarding the incident. As a result, the case has been declared inactive, meaning Smith will not be charged in this case.

“The Geno Smith case, stemming from a June 21 dispute with a woman at his home, has been declared inactive by police,” Cimini shared in a post on X. “The investigation has concluded and no charges are being brought. Future investigative action is contingent on additional information or evidence being brought forward, per a police spokesperson. ‘No further investigative steps can be reasonably taken with the information presently available,’ per the investigator’s report.”

Geno Smith Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

Smith won’t face any punishment at the legal level, but as is always the case, the NFL is also investigating this incident, and they have not made a final decision on this case just yet. As a result, Smith could still face discipline from the league, but with so little information available, it seems more likely that he will escape unscathed.

New York will be hoping to fully put this incident behind it as the 2026 campaign draws near, because Smith is set to play a big part in the team’s plans. Smith isn’t fully out of the woods yet, but this is a big win for him as he attempts to turn the page and get himself ready for his return to the Jets.