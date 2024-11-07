Jets Rookie Pisses off Fans With Tone Deaf Answer After Brutal Mistake

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley threw away his first NFL touchdown after carelessly tossing the ball behind him before reaching the end zone in Week 9.

Corley spoke with the media on Wednesday, November 6 and ESPN’s Rich Cimini said he showed, “no remorse” for the mistake.

“I’ve scored 200+ touchdowns in my career, never once dropped the ball. So there aren’t too many coaching points to take away from that other than holding [the ball] another six inches,” Corley responded.

When asked by a media member if dropping the ball right before the end zone which resulted in no touchdown and the ball going to the Houston Texans was embarrassing, Corley said, “No, not at all.”

To put it gently, some fans were not satisfied with that response.

“Sounds like he learned nothing at all,” one social media user responded.

Another fan angrily responded, “He is a punk! No apology!”

“Kid is an entitled brat. Who says there will be a next time if he can’t even take accountability and be humbled by that disgusting and stupid play,” a fan openly questioned.

Jets Can’t Afford to Make Those Kinds of Mistakes

Outside of the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 1 and the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 7, the Jets have been competitive each week.

That massive point swing somehow didn’t affect the final result of the Jets versus Texans game but it could have.

New York has little to no margin of error left for the 2024 season. For the green and white to make the postseason they would basically have to win out.

The Jets have the talent to manifest that, but they can’t be hindered by silly mistakes. Corley not only committed that grave sin, but he dared to laugh it off publically inciting Jets fans everywhere.

Corley Is Going to Get an Expanded Role

It’s not a matter of if but rather when Corley will see an uptick in his playing time. Whether he deserves it or not is a different debate for another day.

The Jets shipped off Mike Williams ahead of the NFL trade deadline opening up a spot at the wide receiver position in the starting lineup.

Three names will be expected to step up to the plate: Irv Charles, Xavier Gipson, and the aforementioned Corley.

Corley will finally have his chance to live up to the draft hype of being the first pick in the third round and to put this embarrassing play in his rearview mirror.

There is no defending it. It was an awful display of recklessness that could have cost the Jets the game. Thankfully for the green and white, it didn’t, but it certainly could have.

Corley has had a very lackadaisical nature since committing that error, not taking much accountability publicly. What is most important is if his teammates have forgiven him.

However, in the court of public opinion, Corley is getting destroyed and he has a lot of ground to make up to get back in the good graces of Jets fans.