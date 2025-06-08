‘Dream Trade’ Pitch Sends Ravens $56 Million Pro Bowler to Jets

The New York Jets need more offensive firepower ahead of the 2025 season.

Brooke Cersosimo of the NFL Media Group revealed a “dream trade” she wants to see happen before the season starts: the Baltimore Ravens trading Mark Andrews to the Jets.

“There has been some speculation this offseason about the Ravens moving their longtime tight end. He’s been a very reliable player (minus that drop in the Divisional Round loss), but this is a business after all. Andrews is a free agent in 2026, and with Baltimore needing to allocate money elsewhere (SEE: renegotiating Lamar Jackson’s contract), the team could save $11 million against the cap and gain future draft capital by trading him,” Cersosimo explained. “In come the Jets, who are in the middle of a rebuild and need more pieces to help Justin Fields jump-start the offense. New York did draft Mason Taylor in the second round, but bringing in Andrews for a year to aid this unit and mentor the rookie makes sense.”

Andrews, 29, has one year remaining on his $56 million contract through the 2025 season.

Andrews’ Future Is Murky in Baltimore

The three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL during his career.

Across his seven seasons, Andrews has posted 436 receptions for 5,530 receiving yards and has scored 51 touchdowns.

In six of his seven seasons, Andrews has recorded at least five touchdown receptions. This past season, he set a new career high with 11 receiving scores.

Despite those statistical achievements, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was described as “noncommittal” when asked about the future of Andrews with the team, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I never know what’s going to happen,” DeCosta said at the Ravens’ predraft news conference via Hensley. “And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He’s played his butt off for us.”

That sparked rumors that Andrews could be on the move at some point this offseason.

Brutally Honest Truth About a Potential Jets-Ravens Deal for Andrews

Candidly, a potential trade between the Ravens and the Jets made a lot more sense before the 2025 NFL draft.

The green and white literally had a whole lot of nothing at TE before the draft. However, with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round, the Jets snagged Mason Taylor out of LSU. They have high hopes for the most decorated tight end in LSU program history.

However, they’re only one injury away from being back in tight end hell. Andrews could provide some premium insurance and add another pass catcher to the mix for QB Justin Fields.

“Statistically, Fields has been one of the most effective QBs in the league when targeting tight ends,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media.

“Fields has an 87.7 QBR when targeting tight ends over the last two seasons, per ESPN Research. Only Lamar Jackson (93.9) and Brock Purdy (92.4) have a higher QBR in that span (minimum: 20 games played),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

The Jets need playmakers regardless of the position they play. Fields likes throwing to tight ends, why not add another one to the mix?

The green and white are giving Fields a one-year trial run to prove he is their long-awaited franchise quarterback. There is a chance he can fail on that adventure, but don’t let him fail because you didn’t provide him with enough offensive weapons.